How and Where to Watch Jonas Vs Price boxing: Start Time, Fight Card, and TV Channel

Boxing fans are in for a thrilling night as two of Britain’s finest fighters, Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, step into the ring for a highly anticipated welterweight world championship clash. The event, taking place tonight (Friday, March 7), promises to be a night of high-stakes action, with undefeated Harlem Eubank also facing off against Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna in a co-main event that’s sure to deliver fireworks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jonas vs Price fight, including start times, the fight card, and how to watch the event live from anywhere in the world.

Jonas vs Price Start Time

Event Date : Friday, March 7, 2024

: Friday, March 7, 2024 Undercard Start Time : 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM ET

: 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM ET Main Event Ring Walk (Approx.): 10:00 PM GMT / 5:00 PM ET

Please note: The main event ring walk time is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to Watch Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price Anywhere

The Jonas vs Price fight will be broadcast live in the UK and available for streaming globally. Here’s how you can catch all the action:

TV Channel (UK) : Sky Sports will provide live coverage of the event.

: Sky Sports will provide live coverage of the event. Live Streaming: For fans outside the UK or those who prefer streaming Fitepass

The Jonas vs Price fight is more than just a boxing match; it’s a battle for supremacy in the welterweight division. Jonas, with her experience and knockout power, will look to impose her will early, while Price will aim to use her speed and technical skills to outmaneuver her opponent.

In the co-main event, Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna will face off in what promises to be a gritty, hard-fought battle. Eubank’s undefeated record will be put to the test against McKenna’s relentless pressure and durability.

With a stacked undercard featuring rising stars like Caroline Dubois and Karriss Artingstall, this event is a must-watch for any boxing fan.

Tale of the Tape: Jonas vs Price

Stat Natasha Jonas Lauren Price Nationality British British Date of Birth June 18, 1984 June 25, 1994 Height 5’8” 5’4” Reach 68” 65” Total Fights 19 8 Record 16-2-1 (9 KOs) 8-0 (2 KOs)

Jonas vs Price Fight Card

The Jonas vs Price fight is the main event of a stacked card featuring some of the brightest talents in British boxing. Here’s the full fight card: