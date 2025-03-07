SUBSCRIBE
How and Where to Watch Jonas Vs Price boxing: Start Time, Fight Card, and TV Channel

A complete guide where and how to watch Jonas vs Price fight on Friday Night Anywhere

Boxing fans are in for a thrilling night as two of Britain’s finest fighters, Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, step into the ring for a highly anticipated welterweight world championship clash. The event, taking place tonight (Friday, March 7), promises to be a night of high-stakes action, with undefeated Harlem Eubank also facing off against Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna in a co-main event that’s sure to deliver fireworks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jonas vs Price fight, including start times, the fight card, and how to watch the event live from anywhere in the world.

Jonas vs Price Start Time

  • Event Date: Friday, March 7, 2024
  • Undercard Start Time: 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM ET
  • Main Event Ring Walk (Approx.): 10:00 PM GMT / 5:00 PM ET

Please note: The main event ring walk time is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to Watch Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price Anywhere

The Jonas vs Price fight will be broadcast live in the UK and available for streaming globally. Here’s how you can catch all the action:

  • TV Channel (UK): Sky Sports will provide live coverage of the event.
  • Live Streaming: For fans outside the UK or those who prefer streamingFitepass offers global live streaming of the fight.

The Jonas vs Price fight is more than just a boxing match; it’s a battle for supremacy in the welterweight division. Jonas, with her experience and knockout power, will look to impose her will early, while Price will aim to use her speed and technical skills to outmaneuver her opponent.

In the co-main event, Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna will face off in what promises to be a gritty, hard-fought battle. Eubank’s undefeated record will be put to the test against McKenna’s relentless pressure and durability.

With a stacked undercard featuring rising stars like Caroline Dubois and Karriss Artingstall, this event is a must-watch for any boxing fan.

Tale of the Tape: Jonas vs Price

Stat Natasha Jonas Lauren Price
Nationality British British
Date of Birth June 18, 1984 June 25, 1994
Height 5’8” 5’4”
Reach 68” 65”
Total Fights 19 8
Record 16-2-1 (9 KOs) 8-0 (2 KOs)

Jonas vs Price Fight Card

The Jonas vs Price fight is the main event of a stacked card featuring some of the brightest talents in British boxing. Here’s the full fight card:

  • Main Event: Natasha Jonas (C) vs Lauren Price (C) – WBC, IBF, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine welterweight unification bout
  • Co-Main Event: Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna – Super lightweight clash
  • Caroline Dubois (C) vs Bo Mi Re Shin – WBC lightweight title
  • Chloe Watson (C) vs Jasmina Zapotoczna – European flyweight title
  • Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman – Featherweight bout
  • Francesca Hennessy vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales – Super bantamweight bout
