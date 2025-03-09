How to watch AEW Revolution Free: Jon Moxley vs. Cope Live Cheap Streaming

AEW Revolution 2025 is set to deliver another unforgettable night of professional wrestling, headlined by a blockbuster showdown between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the legendary Cope (formerly known as Edge).

While fans are eager to catch the action, many are wondering: Where can I watch AEW Revolution for free? Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including UK start times, cheap streaming options, and the full match card.

ORDER: AEW Revolution PPV Anywhere

What Time is AEW Revolution?

Main Card Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) 5:00 p.m. PT (Pacific Time) 1:00 a.m. GMT (UK Time, March 10) 12:00 p.m. AEDT (March 10, Australian Eastern Daylight Time) 6:30 a.m. IST (March 10, Indian Standard Time)

Zero Hour Preshow Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET 3:30 p.m. PT 11:30 p.m. GMT (UK Time, March 9) 10:30 a.m. AEDT (March 10) 5:00 a.m. IST (March 10)



AEW Revolution 2025: Jon Moxley vs. Cope

Jon Moxley, a seasoned veteran who has been wrestling since 2004, is in his record-breaking fourth reign as AEW World Champion. His unrelenting style and dominance have made him one of the most feared competitors in the industry. Standing in his way is Cope, a 30-year veteran who made a triumphant return to wrestling in 2020 after a career-threatening neck injury forced him into a nine-year hiatus. Since joining AEW in October, Cope has been on a mission to prove he still has what it takes to be a world champion.

This main event clash promises to be a brutal and emotional battle, with Moxley’s championship legacy on the line against Cope’s quest for redemption.

What Channel is AEW Revolution On?

AEW Revolution 2025 is a pay-per-view event, meaning it is not available for free. However, it can be ordered through several platforms:

Triller TV: $49.99 (live and replay access)

$49.99 (live and replay access) PPV.com: $49.99 (live and replay access)

$49.99 (live and replay access) YouTube PPV: $49.99

$49.99 Amazon Prime Video: $49.99

$49.99 Fitepass PPV

For fans looking for a deal, Triller TV and PPV.com offer a bundle that includes AEW Revolution 2025 and April’s AEW: Dynasty 2025, along with replay access to Revolution 2024, for $84.99.

How to Order AEW Revolution Free: Best Option

Unfortunately, AEW Revolution 2025 is not available for free. It is a premium pay-per-view event, and fans must purchase access to watch it live. While there are no legal free streaming options, the bundled deals on Triller TV and PPV.com provide excellent value for fans planning to watch multiple AEW events. Visit Fitepass only $19.99 2025 AEW Revolution full PPV from anywhere.

AEW Revolution 2025 Match Card

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: