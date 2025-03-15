How to Watch Italy vs Ireland Live: Updates, Stream, Six Nations

The Six Nations Championship reaches a pivotal moment this weekend as Italy prepares to host Ireland in a thrilling Round 4 clash at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. With Ireland eyeing back-to-back Grand Slam titles and Italy aiming to build on their recent resurgence, this match promises high stakes and intense rugby action. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the game live.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM GMT / 9:15 AM EST / 3:15 PM Local Time (Rome)

2:15 PM GMT / 9:15 AM EST / 3:15 PM Local Time (Rome) Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to Watch: TV Channels & Streaming

Global Options: Rugby247

Preview

Italy, fresh off a historic 24-21 victory over Wales, seeks to disrupt Ireland’s Grand Slam pursuit. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada praised his team’s “gritty progress” but acknowledges Ireland’s dominance. Meanwhile, Ireland, unbeaten in the tournament, aims to maintain momentum. Coach Andy Farrell emphasized “respect for Italy’s growth” but remains confident in his squad’s depth.

How to Watch Italy vs Ireland in the US

While NBC isn’t airing this match, Peacock streams every Six Nations game live. A Premium or Premium Plus subscription ($5.99/month) is required.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland in the UK

Catch live coverage on ITV1 (stream free via ITVX) or BBC iPlayer, with pre-match analysis starting at 1:25 PM GMT.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland in Ireland

Tune in on RTÉ2 (via RTÉ Player) or Virgin Media (VM Play), with broadcasts beginning at 1:15 PM GMT.

How to watch IItaly vs Ireland in Australia

Stan Sport holds exclusive rights Down Under. Subscribe to Stan Sport to watch live or on-demand.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland in Canada

DAZN Canada is your go-to for all Six Nations matches, including this pivotal encounter.

Whether you’re cheering from Dublin or abroad, this clash promises edge-of-the-seat drama. Set your reminders, grab your device, and get ready to witness rugby at its finest!