How to watch the 2025 Oscars Live : Date, time, TV Channel

The 97th Academy Awards are upon us, and we are here to provide you with the most comprehensive guide on how to watch the 2025 Oscars live. From knowing the exact date and time to finding out where you can stream the ceremony, our detailed guide covers everything you need to know to not miss a moment of Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC. For the first time ever, you can also catch the Oscars on Hulu, ensuring that even cord-cutters have a front-row seat to the action.

Leading the charge is host Conan O’Brien, who steps into the spotlight for the first time as the master of ceremonies. With a lineup of spectacular performances, unforgettable red carpet moments, and a star-studded list of nominees, this year’s Oscars promises to be a night to remember.

How to Watch the 2025 Oscars Live on TV

TV Broadcast:

Network: The Oscars will air live on ABC across the United States.

Time: Tune in at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on March 2, 2025.

Live Streamings Options:

Hulu: Streams the ceremony live on Hulu – the first time the Oscars are available on this platform.

Other Streamings Services: Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV AT&T TV FuboTV



Each of these platforms offers free trials for new users, so you can experience the magic of Oscar night without a cable subscription. Simply sign up, log in, and enjoy the festivities in high definition.

Red Carpet Coverage and Pre-Show Excitement

No Oscars experience is complete without the glamour and excitement of the red carpet. The red carpet pre-show starts as early as 3:30 p.m. ET, giving you an exclusive look at celebrities arriving in style, their fashion statements, and behind-the-scenes interviews.

Red Carpet Programs Include:

On The Red Carpet at the Oscars: Airing on ABC and Hulu, this show provides live commentary on the celebrity arrivals and the latest fashion trends.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer, this segment dives deeper into the style and stories of your favorite stars.

Nominees to Watch: A Snapshot of the 2025 Contenders

This year’s nominations are packed with cinematic brilliance and historic firsts. Emilia Pérez leads the race with a record-breaking 13 nominations, making waves as the most nominated non-English film in Oscars history. Other top-nominated films include The Brutalist and Wicked, each securing 10 nods.

Key Nomination Highlights:

Best Picture: A fierce competition between titles like Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked.

Best Director: Leading filmmakers such as Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard, and Coralie Fargeat are vying for top honors.

Acting Categories: Best Actor: Featuring stellar performances by Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan. Best Actress: With powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres. Supporting Roles: Keep an eye on names like Kieran Culkin, Ariana Grande, and Jeremy Strong who are set to leave a mark on Oscar night.



These nominations are a testament to the evolving landscape of global cinema, where diversity and innovation are celebrated on the world’s biggest stage.

Special Features and Historic Moments

The 2025 Oscars aren’t just about the awards – they’re about making history. This year, several milestones are set to take center stage:

Historic Nominations: With Emilia Pérez breaking records and Karla Sofía Gascón becoming the first openly trans actor nominated in an acting category, this ceremony is pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules.

Star-Studded Performances: Expect live performances from chart-topping artists like Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Their performances promise to be electrifying, blending musical talent with cinematic storytelling.

Tributes and Homages: The ceremony will also include heartfelt tributes to industry legends, ensuring that the legacy of cinema is honored alongside its future.

The blend of cutting-edge performances and historic firsts guarantees a night of surprises, emotions, and groundbreaking moments that will be talked about for years to come.

Global Access to the Oscars

No matter where you are in the world, the 2025 Oscars are accessible. International viewers can check local listings or use VPN services to stream the ceremony on platforms like Hulu or ABC.com. Additionally, many regions have dedicated broadcasts, ensuring that film enthusiasts worldwide can join in the celebration.

Key International Viewing Options:

United Kingdom: The ceremony airs on ITV and ITVX, with red carpet coverage starting at local times adjusted for your region.

UAE & Middle East: Viewers can catch the Oscars on local channels or via streaming services with international access, ensuring that the glamour of Hollywood reaches every corner of the globe.

As the 97th Academy Awards approach, all eyes are on Hollywood to see which films and performances will triumph. With live broadcasting on ABC and streaming on Hulu, along with an array of pre-show content, red carpet excitement, and groundbreaking nominations, this year’s Oscars are set to redefine the celebration of cinematic excellence. We are excited to witness history being made on this unforgettable night.