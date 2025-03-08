Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2: How to watch UFC 313 Co-Main Event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to deliver another electrifying event with UFC 313, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The main event features a highly anticipated light heavyweight championship bout between reigning champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev. This fight promises to be a clash of styles, with Pereira’s elite striking going up against Ankalaev’s dominant wrestling and grappling skills.
UFC 313 Viewing info
- Date: March 8
- Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
- Live Stream Anywhere: Fitepass PPV (No VPN, No cable)
For fans around the world, the big question is: How can I watch UFC 313 live without a VPN? Whether you’re in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, or anywhere else, this guide will provide all the details you need to catch every punch, kick, and submission attempt.
How to Watch UFC 313: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2
Fitepass: The Best Alternative for UFC 313
If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch UFC 313, Fitepass is your best bet. Here’s why:
- No VPN Required: Fitepass allows you to stream UFC 313 from anywhere in the world without needing a VPN.
- One-Time Payment: For just $14.99, you can access the live stream without any additional subscriptions or monthly fees.
- Device Compatibility: Stream on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV with ease.
Note: Fitepass only covers live events, so replays or highlights won’t be available.
Gaethje vs. Fiziev: A Rematch for the Ages
The co-main event features a rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Their first fight at UFC 286 was a back-and-forth war, with Gaethje edging out a close decision victory. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and knockout power, making this a must-watch fight for any MMA fan.
How to Watch UFC 313 in the U.S.
In the United States, UFC 313 is available on ESPN+ PPV. Here are your options:
- Bundle Deal: Get the UFC 313 PPV plus a year of ESPN+ for 134.98$ saving you 65.
- Disney Bundle: Add Disney+ and Hulu for an extra $5 and enjoy UFC 313 along with your favorite shows.
The prelims will air on ESPN+, ESPNews, and Disney+, while the early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass.
How to Watch UFC 313 in Canada
Canadian fans can catch the prelims on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The main card is available through PPV providers like Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+, and UFC Fight Pass for $69.99. Try best way to watch UFC with a cheap PPV deals with Fitepass
How to Watch UFC 313 in the U.K. and Australia
U.K.
- TNT Sports: The prelims and main card will air live on TNT Sports, available through Sky, BT, EE, or Virgin Media.
- Discovery+ Premium: Subscribe for £30.99/month to access TNT Sports, Eurosport, and more.
Australia
- Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event: Watch the main card live on Sunday, March 9, starting at 2:00 PM AEDT for AU$59.95.
UFC 313 Full Fight Card
Main Card (10:00 PM ET)
- Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight Co-Main Event
- Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Lightweight
- Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo – Women’s Strawweight
- King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Lightweight
Prelims (8:00 PM ET)
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Heavyweight
- Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya – Flyweight
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan – Middleweight
- Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight
Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET)
- Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall – Featherweight
- Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda – Featherweight
- Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz – Middleweight
Stacked Card from Top to Bottom
From the early prelims to the main card, UFC 313 is packed with exciting matchups. Rising stars like Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes will look to make a statement, while veterans like Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo will battle for supremacy in the women’s strawweight division.
UFC 313 Full Fight Card
Alex Pereira (c) vs Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev — Lightweight
Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes — Lightweight
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo — Women’s Strawweight
King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy — Lightweight
Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, ESPNews & Disney+
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev — Heavyweight
Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya — Flyweight
Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan — Middleweight
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal — Welterweight
Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall — Featherweight
Chris Gutierrez vs John Castañeda — Featherweight
Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs Osman Diaz — Middleweight