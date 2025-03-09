Montana Brier Live Stream Semifinal— how to watch Alberta vs Canada Curling

The 2025 Montana’s Brier is heating up as Canada’s top curling teams battle for national glory in Kelowna, British Columbia. With intense pool play now complete, the competition moves into the thrilling Page Playoffs, where the best teams will face off for a chance to claim the coveted Brier Tankard.

WATCH: Brier 2025 Live Stream Anywhere

If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, live streams, and where to watch Canada vs Alberta Semifinal today

2025 Brier Semifinal: Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Canada

Dunstone and his Manitoba rink secured their spot in the title game after defeating defending champion Brad Gushue and Team Canada with a 7-4 victory in the Page playoff 1-2 game at Prospera Place on Saturday.

The match was tightly contested, with both teams trading points when holding the hammer, leaving the score tied 4-4 after six ends. After blanking the seventh and eighth ends, Dunstone delivered a crucial double in the ninth end with the hammer, sealing the win and advancing to the championship final.

The Page Playoffs are the most exciting phase of the Brier, featuring the top four teams from pool play. Here’s the schedule for the upcoming matches:

Semifinal : Alberta vs Canada – 2:00 PM ET

: Final: Page 1v2 Playoff winner vs. Semifinal winner – 8:00 PM ET

For fans outside Canada, the Brier final can be streamed globally through Curling World’s OTT channel (select games). No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply tune in and enjoy the action on any device.

Where Can I Watch the Brier in the USA?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Brier in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

STANDINGS

Pool A

Team (Skip) Wins Losses Manitoba (Matt Dunstone) 7 1 Canada (Brad Gushue) 7 1 Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) 6 2 Northern Ontario (John Epping) 6 2 Alberta (Kevin Koe) 4 4 New Brunswick (James Grattan) 3 5 British Columbia (Cameron de Jong) 2 6 Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello) 1 7 Nunavut (Shane Latimer) 0 8

Pool B

Team (Skip) Wins Losses Alberta (Brad Jacobs) 8 0 Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen) 7 1 Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell) 5 3 Ontario (Sam Mooibroek) 4 4 Quebec (Felix Asselin) 4 4 Yukon (Thomas Scoffin) 4 4 Saskatchewan (Rylan Kleiter) 3 5 Prince Edward Island (Tyler Smith) 1 7 Northwest Territories (Aaron Bartling) 0 8

Dunstone Delivers Again, Sends Team Manitoba to the Final

For the second time in just three days, 29-year-old skip Matt Dunstone from Winnipeg has done it again. On Saturday, he led his Team Manitoba to a thrilling victory over Brad Gushue’s defending Canadian champions, securing their spot in Sunday’s Brier final. This latest triumph was the most significant yet, as Dunstone and his rink outplayed Gushue in a high-stakes semifinal showdown.

“It feels good,” Dunstone said after the win. “I thought we had control of that game right from the start, and we executed key plays when it mattered most.”

Dunstone, alongside teammates Colton Lott, E.J. Harnden, and Ryan Harnden, entered the 2025 Montana Brier as the top-ranked team in Canada. Their consistent performance has now made them the first team to advance to the final. Meanwhile, Brad Gushue and his defending champions will face Brad Jacobs and Team Alberta in a highly anticipated semifinal clash earlier on Sunday. The winner of the “Battle of the Brads” will earn the right to challenge Dunstone for the Brier championship.

Saturday’s semifinal was a tense, back-and-forth affair, with both teams waiting for the other to make the first mistake. The game was tied 4-4 heading into the ninth end, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Colton Lott delivered a crucial double takeout, igniting the sold-out crowd at Prospera Place. Dunstone then sealed the deal with precision, tapping out a deep Gushue stone with his first throw to sit two. With his final stone, Dunstone executed another flawless takeout, giving Manitoba a 6-4 lead heading into the 10th end.

The victory not only showcased Dunstone’s skill and composure under pressure but also solidified his team’s status as the team to beat in this year’s Brier. As the final approaches, all eyes will be on Dunstone and his rink as they aim to capture the coveted Brier title. Meanwhile, curling fans are in for a treat as Gushue and Jacobs prepare to battle it out for the chance to challenge Manitoba in what promises to be an unforgettable championship showdown.