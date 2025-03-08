Where to Watch Pereira vs Ankalaev Full Fight FREE for UFC 313

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to deliver another electrifying event with UFC 313, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The main event features a highly anticipated light heavyweight championship bout between reigning champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev. This fight promises to be a clash of styles, with Pereira’s elite striking going up against Ankalaev’s dominant wrestling and grappling skills.

UFC 313 Viewing info

Date: March 8

March 8 Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Live Stream Anywhere: Fitepass PPV (No VPN, No cable)

For fans around the world, the big question is: How can I watch UFC 313 live without a VPN? Whether you’re in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, or anywhere else, this guide will provide all the details you need to catch every punch, kick, and submission attempt.

Is UFC 313 a Pay-Per-View Event?

The answer is both yes and no. In countries like the United States and Canada, UFC 313 is a pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, in other regions, you may not need to purchase a PPV to watch the fights. For fans looking for an affordable and accessible option, Fitepass is the perfect solution.

How to Watch UFC 313 Live Stream Without VPN

Fitepass: The Best Alternative for UFC 313

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch UFC 313, Fitepass is your best bet. Here’s why:

No VPN Required : Fitepass allows you to stream UFC 313 from anywhere in the world without needing a VPN.

: Fitepass allows you to stream UFC 313 from anywhere in the world without needing a VPN. One-Time Payment : For just $14.99 , you can access the live stream without any additional subscriptions or monthly fees.

: For just , you can access the live stream without any additional subscriptions or monthly fees. Device Compatibility: Stream on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV with ease.

Note: Fitepass only covers live events, so replays or highlights won’t be available.

How to Watch UFC 313 in the U.S.

In the United States, UFC 313 is available on ESPN+ PPV. Here are your options:

Bundle Deal : Get the UFC 313 PPV plus a year of ESPN+ for 134.98$ saving you 134.98$ , s a v in g yo u $ 65 .

: Get the UFC 313 PPV plus a year of ESPN+ for . Disney Bundle: Add Disney+ and Hulu for an extra $5 and enjoy UFC 313 along with your favorite shows.

The prelims will air on ESPN+, ESPNews, and Disney+, while the early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass.

How to Watch UFC 313 in Canada

Canadian fans can catch the prelims on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The main card is available through PPV providers like Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+, and UFC Fight Pass for $69.99. Try best way to watch UFC with a cheap PPV deals with Fitepass

How to Watch UFC 313 in the U.K. and Australia

U.K.

TNT Sports : The prelims and main card will air live on TNT Sports, available through Sky , BT , EE , or Virgin Media .

: The prelims and main card will air live on TNT Sports, available through , , , or . Discovery+ Premium: Subscribe for £30.99/month to access TNT Sports, Eurosport, and more.

Australia

Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event: Watch the main card live on Sunday, March 9, starting at 2:00 PM AEDT for AU$59.95.

UFC 313 Full Fight Card

Main Card (10:00 PM ET)

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

– UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight Co-Main Event

– Lightweight Co-Main Event Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Lightweight

– Lightweight Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo – Women’s Strawweight

– Women’s Strawweight King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Lightweight

Prelims (8:00 PM ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Heavyweight

– Heavyweight Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya – Flyweight

– Flyweight Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan – Middleweight

– Middleweight Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET)

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall – Featherweight

– Featherweight Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda – Featherweight

– Featherweight Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz – Middleweight

Pereira vs. Ankalaev: A Clash of Titans

The main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is a dream matchup for MMA fans. Pereira, a former two-division Glory kickboxing champion, has taken the UFC by storm with his devastating striking and knockout power. He’s coming off three consecutive knockout victories over top contenders, solidifying his status as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

On the other hand, Magomed Ankalaev is a well-rounded fighter with a dominant wrestling and grappling game. He’s undefeated in his last 13 fights and previously fought to a draw against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev’s ability to control fights on the ground makes him a formidable challenger for Pereira.

Gaethje vs. Fiziev: A Rematch for the Ages

The co-main event features a rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Their first fight at UFC 286 was a back-and-forth war, with Gaethje edging out a close decision victory. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and knockout power, making this a must-watch fight for any MMA fan.

Stacked Card from Top to Bottom

From the early prelims to the main card, UFC 313 is packed with exciting matchups. Rising stars like Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes will look to make a statement, while veterans like Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo will battle for supremacy in the women’s strawweight division.

UFC 313 Full Fight Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev — Lightweight

Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes — Lightweight

Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo — Women’s Strawweight

King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy — Lightweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, ESPNews & Disney+

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev — Heavyweight

Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya — Flyweight

Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan — Middleweight

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal — Welterweight

Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall — Featherweight

Chris Gutierrez vs John Castañeda — Featherweight

Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs Osman Diaz — Middleweight