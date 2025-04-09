Deepak Sharma, CEO of Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd (AFL), has a Fascination With Flight, Leading Him to the Pinnacle of the Aviation Industry

A fascination with flight at a young age grew into a lifelong passion that shaped Deepak Sharma’s career. To him, the marvel of flight represented ingenuity and boundless opportunity. That belief in boundless opportunity led him to where he is today, leading a multicultural team of aircraft professionals around the world at AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd, a London-based company specializing in innovative financing solutions for the global aviation and aerospace sectors.



“My hands-on experience as an aviator has deepened my connection to this field, and this passion has been the foundation for every success I’ve achieved, driving me to deliver transformative results for customers, shareholders, and the aviation community at large,” says Sharma.



Sharma structures sophisticated aircraft transactions in markets around the world, encompassing commercial, freighter, and business aviation. Over two decades of proven success in the aviation industry, consistently driving revenue growth and EBITDA in some of the most challenging markets and conditions, has prepared him well for his current leadership role at AFL.



His career is distinguished by over 10 years of executive-level leadership, underpinned by deep expertise across technical, commercial, operational, contractual, and asset management disciplines. He also brings extensive experience in the airline, MRO, supplier, and supply chain ecosystems.

Influential Leadership

Before establishing AFL, Deepak Sharma served as President of Integrated Solutions at a leading global aviation services provider. In this role, he was pivotal in expanding the organization’s portfolio and delivering innovative solutions for the aviation sector. Prior to this, he was Chief Technical Officer at AJW Group, where he spearheaded transformative projects and strategic initiatives. Earlier in his career, he served as Engineering Director at UK International Airlines, where he successfully launched the airline’s operations and engineering department, earning a certificate of recognition for his outstanding contributions.

Throughout his career, Sharma has held influential leadership roles across strategy, sales and marketing, operations, engineering, and program management. His ability to navigate complex technical and business challenges has solidified his reputation as a thought leader in aerospace. His professional journey includes roles at British Aerospace and Brymon Airways Engineering (a subsidiary of British Airways), where he honed his expertise in operations and engineering.

Sharma holds a degree in Aircraft Engineering and is certified with an EASA license in multiple categories. He has also pursued advanced qualifications in aviation, contract law, and business administration, further cementing his status as a versatile and highly accomplished professional.

Recognized as a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society (FRAeS), Deepak Sharma continues to inspire and drive excellence within the aviation industry, making an indelible impact on the global aerospace landscape.

Significant Milestones

Such an impressive and successful career is built not only on key everyday decisions but also on significant milestones. While several milestones stand out, working at AFL and closing over $5 billion in aircraft deals resonates deeply with him. He points out that these achievements are a testament to his ability to unite strategic vision with execution.

“Similarly, leading teams to deliver $1.8 billion in contracts and achieving 6X revenue growth in my past working life reflect my dedication to driving measurable, transformative success. These moments aren’t just milestones; they are legacies built on trust, teamwork, and innovation,” Sharma says.

Personal Values Shape His Success

One doesn’t achieve a high level of success in the aviation field – or any field – without strong personal values, and Sharma shares his.

“Integrity, innovation, and excellence form the backbone of my leadership philosophy. Integrity ensures every decision aligns with the highest ethical standards. Innovation drives me to continuously challenge conventional practices and pioneer new solutions. Excellence pushes me to exceed expectations, whether delivering high-stakes contracts or mentoring the next generation of industry leaders. Together, these values have shaped my ability to generate results that are both impactful and sustainable.”

Maintaining balance and resilience while navigating the demands of a dynamic global industry is about clarity of purpose and disciplined prioritization, says Sharma. “I integrate mindfulness and wellness practices into my routine to sustain energy and focus. Resilience comes from embracing challenges as opportunities, fostering a strong support network, and maintaining a steadfast belief in the vision I am driving. Knowing that each day brings a chance to positively impact the industry fuels my commitment to excellence.”

For Sharma, success is about creating enduring value—building businesses, closing transformative deals, and shaping the future of aviation through strategic leadership. It is also deeply personal. It’s about pioneering solutions that redefine industry standards, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and integrity, and, most of all, seeing the growth of individuals he’s mentored.

The Importance of Mentoring and Inspiration

Sharma shares one of the most rewarding experiences of his career: He was mentoring a young engineer who struggled with self-confidence. With encouragement and guidance, they not only led a critical project but also became recognized leaders in the field. “Their success reaffirmed that the greatest measure of leadership lies in empowering others to reach their full potential,” recalls Sharma.

While Sharma inspires and mentors people beginning their careers, he gives credit to Richard Branson for inspiring him. “I deeply admire Sir Richard Branson for his entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries. His ability to merge innovation with a human touch has influenced my leadership philosophy, reminding me that success is not only about achieving results but also about inspiring teams and making bold, visionary choices,” he says.

Deepak Sharma, CEO of AFL, has some words of wisdom for anyone aspiring to a life of flight and a career that takes them to the top of the aviation industry, “Dream big, but ground those dreams in action.” He says he would have encouraged his younger self to embrace challenges with confidence and treat failures as stepping stones to success. “Surround yourself with mentors, stay curious, and never lose sight of your long-term vision. The aviation industry thrives on resilience, adaptability, and bold thinking qualities that will not only define your career but also set you apart.”