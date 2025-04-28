Gurhan Kiziloz’s Net Worth Tops $700M as Nexus Eyes $1.45B Valuation

While Kiziloz has remained relatively low-profile, his company’s operational performance has drawn attention.

Gurhan Kiziloz, founder and CEO of Nexus International, is now estimated to have a net worth exceeding $700 million. This valuation is linked to the company’s reported $400 million in 2024 revenue and its stated ambition to reach $1.45 billion by the end of 2025. If realized, such a revenue milestone would mark a significant leap for the privately held company—and could elevate Kiziloz’s financial standing even further.

Nexus International has recorded rapid revenue growth over the past 18 months, largely attributed to its flagship platform Megaposta, which operates in the digital gaming and lottery sector. The company recently expanded into Brazil after acquiring a gaming license—a move analysts believe could materially increase its Latin American earnings.

UK-based fintech analyst Marcus Dell noted, “The $1.45 billion revenue goal is aggressive, but not unrealistic. Nexus International has already shown they can capture market share quickly, and Brazil’s regulatory green light gives them a real advantage.”

Kiziloz’s net worth estimate is derived from the company’s revenue and his reported majority ownership stake, though no official valuation has been released. Analysts suggest the projected move from $700 million to $1 billion could materialize by late 2025, depending on operational performance and market conditions.

Industry consultant Laila Romero, who advises startups in the Latin American tech sector, commented, “Kiziloz’s strategy has been stepwise—securing regulatory approvals before scaling. That’s a model investors tend to favor, especially in regulated industries.”

Unlike many tech ventures that rely on fundraising rounds, Nexus has reportedly built its business through self-sustaining revenue. This has enabled it to scale without diluting equity or taking on excessive financial risk. However, because Nexus is private and has not disclosed detailed financials, third-party verification of profit margins and capital structure remains limited.

While Kiziloz has remained relatively low-profile, his company’s operational performance has drawn attention. The path toward a potential billion-dollar net worth is not guaranteed, but the metrics currently available suggest it is plausible—if Nexus delivers on its projections.