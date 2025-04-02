IPL’s Highest Run Scorers Set New Benchmarks in 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become one of the most competitive and exciting T20 leagues globally. Since its start in 2008, it has transformed the game of cricket, unifying the best talents from around the world to face each other at the pinnacle. Through the years, numerous batsmen have etched an unbeatable place in history with their outstanding consistency, shot-playing, and match-winning knocks.

Among these, a few cricketers have consistently dominated the run charts, etching their names in history. As of 2024, the IPL’s highest run scorers list features some of the greatest T20 batsmen the game has ever seen. In this blog post, we discuss the top 5 highest run-scorers in IPL of all time, observing their journey, contribution, and records.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stands atop the IPL highest run scorers list since the inception of the IPL in 2008. By 2024, he has amassed 8,004 runs in 252 matches, boasting an average of approximately 38.01 and a strike rate of 130.9. His highest score remains an unbeaten 113*, and he has registered 8 centuries and 52 half-centuries.

Kohli’s dedication and consistency have been instrumental in RCB’s campaigns over the years. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed makes him a formidable opponent for any bowling attack.​

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his aggressive stroke play, has represented multiple franchises, including Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Punjab Kings (PBKS). If we look at IPL batting records 2024, he has accumulated 6,769 runs in 222 matches, with an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 127.14. His highest score is an unbeaten 106*, complemented by 2 centuries and 51 half-centuries.

Dhawan’s left-handed flair and experience have made him a vital asset to every team he’s been part of, often providing explosive starts at the top of the order.​

3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the charismatic captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), has been a cornerstone of their success. As of 2024, he has scored 6,514 runs in 251 matches, averaging 30.01, with a strike rate of 131.27. His highest score is an unbeaten 109*, and his tally includes 2 centuries and 42 half-centuries. ​

Beyond his batting prowess, Rohit’s leadership has guided MI to multiple IPL titles, solidifying his legacy in the tournament’s history.​

4. David Warner

David Warner, the explosive Australian opener, has been a dominant force in the IPL, primarily representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). By 2024, he has amassed 6,564 runs in 183 matches, with an impressive average of 40.77 and a strike rate of 139.8. His highest score is 126, and he has recorded 4 centuries and 62 half-centuries. ​

Warner’s aggressive batting at the top has often provided his teams with explosive starts, making him one of the most feared openers in the league.​

5. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, affectionately known as “Mr. IPL,” has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and, briefly, Gujarat Lions (GL). By 2021, he had scored 5,528 runs in 205 matches, averaging 32.51 with a strike rate of 136.73. His highest score is an unbeaten 100*, accompanied by 1 century and 39 half-centuries. ​

Raina’s consistency in the middle order and his agility on the field have been pivotal to CSK’s successes over the years.

The Legacy of These IPL Legends

The top 5 IPL batsmen all time have not only made history but also been responsible for making some of the most unforgettable moments in the history of the league. Their performance has built the IPL into the cricketing extravaganza that it is now:

The top 5 IPL batsmen all time have played crucial roles in their teams claiming IPL trophies, turning the fate of a match with their sheer brilliance.

The majority of their record-breaking innings have been setting a new style of playing T20 cricket, inspiring a new generation of aggressive batsmen.

Their consistency over seasons has highlighted the importance of ability, fitness, and adaptability in the shortest form of the game.

They have played key roles in shaping the overall vision of their franchises beyond just their batting.

General Insights on IPL’s Impact on Cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed the landscape of cricket in numerous ways, influencing everything from player development to global engagement:

1. Rise of Young Talent

The IPL has given a platform to young Indian and foreign cricketers to exhibit their talent. Players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, and Shubman Gill have become future stars, learning from the best in the sport.

2. Innovation in T20 Cricket

The IPL has changed the game of batting techniques, as the players continually change to perform unique shots. With switch hits to helicopter shots, the competition has been a talent ground for fresh cricket skills.

3. Global Fan Following

As millions of spectators from around the world watch the series, the IPL has grown to be an international phenomenon. With its enthralling ambiance, hard-hitting games, and superlative team rosters, it has become a festival each season.

4. Financial Growth of Players

The IPL has revolutionized the economic profile of cricket. Players can now earn fat contracts, which has resulted in financial security and development in the game.

Let’s Sum Up

The top 5 highest run-scorers in IPL of all time have showcased unparalleled consistency and skill, setting the benchmark for future cricketers. As the IPL batting records 2024 continue to evolve, new players will rise to challenge these legends, making the league even more exciting.

For fans who never want to miss a moment of IPL action, YuppTV offers a seamless streaming experience. Watch live matches on YuppTV as an annual subscriber with free IPL access. YuppTV streams in multiple languages and works on all devices connected to the internet. Sign up now and enjoy easy streaming of every IPL match wherever you are.