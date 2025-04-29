Personalisation In Online Casinos – The New Frontier

The use of personalisation in business isn’t unique to online casinos. A personalised experience is used to help improve everything from shopping to hotel bookings. In casinos, it can enhance customer loyalty, increase customer spend, and improve customer satisfaction levels.

Basic personalisation means using the player’s name in communication, but more advanced techniques can see casinos offering customised bonuses so the player receives free spins of their favourite slots or deposit bonuses using their preferred method of payment.

The Role Of Personalisation

There are an estimated 7,000 online casinos, which means there are a lot of iGaming sites vying for players. Casinos offer the latest games, provide the best bonuses, and promise the most immersive and enjoyable experiences to help beat the competition. A recent trend in new casinos UK players can enjoy is hyper-personalisation. Games are targeted to specific players – so, too, are bonuses, loyalty programs, and other features. According to betting expert Matteo Farina, the latest casinos are the most likely to offer innovative games and advanced features, such as these.

Game Recommendations

Casinos offer thousands of games ranging from table games like roulette and craps to a vast array of online slots. Every player has their own preferences when it comes to the games they prefer. Content recommendations are already used on streaming and other gaming platforms, and they are becoming more common at online casinos.

The casino knows players will be more likely to play games that are in line with their preferred game types or genres, and players will have a reasonable understanding of the rules as well as a proclivity to play the recommended types of games.

Bonuses And Promotions

Personalised bonuses and promotions are also becoming commonplace. If a casino recognises that a player spends 90% of their time and money on slot machines, is the offer of free roulette spins likely to sway them?

Humans are creatures of habit, and iGaming players tend to stick to what they know. Personalised bonuses are more likely to convert than general ones. General promotions can be targeted, especially using AI and big data, too, and this can help promote

Marketing Communication

It has long been known that personalised marketing emails and even personalised phone calls have greater conversion rates than general ones. This includes using the player’s name, but also targeting the message and the content of the marketing campaign to recipients. The more personalised the message, the more targeted the marketing, and the more effective the campaign. This is another way that casinos can increase their conversion rates while ensuring players are satisfied with what the casino offers.

Other forms of communication, such as customer service responses and general chat, can also be personalised to the player. This has become especially common with the advent of artificial intelligence chatbots and customer communication methods.

Live Triggers And Notifications

Casinos can use personal data from individual players and use it to trigger live events and promotions according to player actions or inactions. For example, if a player hasn’t deposited money and they are about to miss out on a loyalty program deposit match bonus, the casino can alert the player to let them know how long they have to act. The player is then able to take advantage of the offer, and the casino enjoys the deposited money.

Triggers can also be used to help promote safer gambling, for example, encouraging players to take a break if they’re on a losing streak.

User Interface

A lot of casinos offer customisable interfaces, but the options can be limited to features like text font size and whether the casino operates in day mode or night mode. Full UX personalisation can determine a user’s preferred settings and layout and then carry this over from one game to the next, and from the game interface to the general interface.

This kind of customisation makes players feel more comfortable, so they will be more inclined to stay on the site and potentially spend more money. This also combines well with content recommendations, which can appear in sidebars as well as on home page displays.

Game Content

Even in-game content can be personalised. Casinos can determine whether the player prefers to play one hand or multiple hands at the blackjack table, whether they prefer low or high stakes at online slots, and more. They can then use this information to tailor game content to more closely match the player’s preferences.

When done well, the player won’t even notice that the content has been personalised; they will just continue to enjoy the games.

Conclusion

Casinos use various techniques to encourage new players and keep existing players. Personalisation of games, content, bonuses, and other factors is one method that is gaining popularity. Casinos typically use AI and machine learning algorithms to help determine play preferences and may use these in communication, promotional material, and even the offering of certain games.