Last June, the GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup (GTCC) was introduced to Tongits fans, serving as a battleground for elite players in the Philippines.

The Summer Showdown of the offline Tongits tournament gathered the country’s top 93 Tongits players to compete for a 10-million prize pool. They qualified through a rigorous online qualifier run initially from the Tongits Multi-Table Tournament.

The online tournament is still open for all Gamezone players, with respective prizes depending on the category.

GTCC Format

The GameZone’s Tongits tournament is an intense and multi-phased competition designed to test players’ skills and endurance. The event begins with 93 participants divided into three groups, each engaging in three 20-round games. This initial stage serves as a preliminary filter, allowing only the most skilled and persistent players to advance to the next round.

The promotional round that follows is split into two phases. In the first phase, the remaining contestants are reorganized into 28 groups, likely to create more focused and competitive matchups. The second phase introduces a strategic element by dividing the advancing players into upper and lower brackets, potentially offering different paths to victory or recovery for players based on their performance.

The semifinals mark a significant increase in intensity, with nine players engaging in a grueling 60-round phase. This extended play tests not only the players’ skills but also their stamina and mental fortitude. The high-stakes nature of this round ensures that only the most deserving competitors progress to the finals.

The tournament culminates with three finalists vying for substantial prizes. The grand prize of 5 million is a life-changing sum, while the second- and third-place prizes of 1 million and 488,000, respectively, are also significant rewards. This prize structure ensures that all finalists are generously compensated for their exceptional performance throughout the tournament.

The Summer Showdown’s format, with its multiple stages and increasing difficulty, creates a thrilling and fair competition that rewards skill, strategy, and perseverance.

GTCC Ultimate Winner

After the competition, Benigno De Guzman Casayuran from Candelaria, Quezon Province, rose from the ranks and claimed the title of Tongits champion. The 62-year-old conquered the tournament through his impeccable skills and motivation to fund his ailing wife’s battle.

His wife had been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, which made his journey complicated due to financial constraints. But with the effort from his friends, relatives, and family members, Benigno graced the competition with an inspired mindset.

The 5 million prize he earned will be allocated to his wife’s chemotherapy session and a vision to travel the country alongside his inspiration.

Meanwhile, Ryan Dacalos, 38, from Lipa City, Batangas, came home with 1st place, 1 million, and a plan to fund his eldest’s education and sari-sari store in the future. Completing the top 3 is the 37-year-old Cesha Myed Tupas from Rizal.

GameZone Tongits online games

Besides the Filipino card game tournament, GameZone online also curated games exclusively for Tongits. Specifically, it has four games: Tongits Plus, Tongits Joker, Tongits Quick, and Super Tongits.

Tongits Plus adheres to traditional Tongits offline rules, using a standard 52-card deck. It offers four levels with varying fees: middle (10), senior (20), superior (50), and master (200), allowing players to choose a tier that matches their skill level.

Tongits Joker introduces an exciting twist by adding jokers to the standard deck, creating multiple winning opportunities. This variant features a simplified three-level system: newbie (1), primary (5), and middle (10).

For those seeking quick casino sessions, Tongits Quick provides a condensed version of the game. It uses a smaller 36-card deck, excluding 10s and face cards (Jack, Queen, and King), but includes a Joker. Like Tongits Joker, it follows a three-level format: newbie (1), primary (5), and middle (10).

Super Tongits offers an innovative approach by blending Tongits with slot games. In this variant, card combinations determine wins, effectively merging Super Ace and traditional Tongits gameplay.

Each of these Tongits variations caters to different player preferences, from those seeking traditional gameplay to those looking for quick sessions or innovative twists. The tiered fee systems across the variants accommodate players of various skill levels and budgets, while the introduction of jokers and modified decks in some versions adds extra layers of strategy and excitement to the classic Tongits experience.

Responsible casino

GameZone Casino has established itself as a leader in promoting responsible casino practices, recognizing the importance of player well-being in the online casino industry. The casino has implemented a comprehensive strategy that aims to foster safe play while discouraging excessive and potentially harmful behavior.

One of the key components of GameZone’s approach is the appointment of dedicated responsible casino ambassadors. These trained professionals offer personalized support to players, providing guidance and early intervention for those who may be at risk of developing problematic casino habits. This proactive approach allows the casino to address potential issues before they escalate, ensuring a safer casino environment for all users.

In collaboration with associated brands, GameZone has introduced an innovative system of spending limits. This feature empowers players to take control of their casino habits by setting personal thresholds for their expenditure. As players approach these self-imposed limits, they receive notifications, serving as a reminder to reassess their casino activity and make informed decisions about their continued play.

The casino places a strong emphasis on education, consistently reinforcing the message that casinos should be viewed as a form of entertainment rather than a potential source of income. This perspective helps to manage player expectations and reduce the risk of financial harm. Game Zone online games provides comprehensive information about the inherent risks associated with online casinos, ensuring that players are well-informed about the potential consequences of their actions.

Through these measures, GameZone demonstrates a genuine commitment to player well-being that goes beyond mere compliance with regulatory requirements. By prioritizing responsible casino practices, the casino sets a high standard for the industry, encouraging other operators to follow suit.

The casino’s approach not only protects vulnerable players but also contributes to a more sustainable and ethical casino environment. This commitment to responsible casino practices enhances GameZone’s reputation, fostering trust among its user base and potentially attracting players who value a safe and conscientious casino experience.