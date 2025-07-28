HeyCar Online Used Car Marketplace Closure: What Happened and What It Means for Buyers

As of April 2024, the HeyCar online used car marketplace has officially closed. The platform, once a visible player in the UK’s digital used car market, is no longer operational.

If you visit heycar.co.uk, you’ll see a message stating:

“HeyCar is no longer operating. We’re sorry, but you can no longer search for cars on HeyCar.”

This confirms the permanent shutdown of the service. There is no indication of a relaunch or transition to another company.

What Was HeyCar?

HeyCar was an online marketplace that connected car buyers with dealerships across the UK. It launched in 2019 with backing from the Pentland Group — the investment firm behind JD Sports.

The platform allowed users to:

Search for used cars by make, model, price, and location

Compare vehicle listings from multiple dealers

Request financing options directly through the site

HeyCar positioned itself as a modern, digital-first alternative to traditional used car buying. It invested heavily in advertising, including TV campaigns and online promotions.

Why Did HeyCar Close?

The closure of the HeyCar online used car marketplace was the result of several interconnected factors.

1. High Operating Costs and Lack of Profitability

Despite raising over £100 million in funding, HeyCar struggled to become profitable. The business model relied on high customer acquisition through paid ads, but conversion rates remained low.

Operating a nationwide vehicle marketplace with logistics, customer service, and marketing demands proved too expensive without a clear path to sustainable revenue.

2. Intense Competition in the UK Market

HeyCar entered a crowded space dominated by well-established platforms:

Auto Trader – the largest classifieds site for new and used vehicles

– the largest classifieds site for new and used vehicles eBay Motors – popular for private and trade listings

– popular for private and trade listings Cazoo and Motorpoint – digital retailers with owned inventory

Unlike Cazoo or Motorpoint, HeyCar did not own the vehicles listed on its platform. Instead, it acted as a lead generator for dealers — a role already filled by Auto Trader, but with stronger brand recognition and dealer relationships.

3. Shifting Consumer Confidence and Economic Conditions

In recent years, rising interest rates, inflation, and economic uncertainty reduced consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars.

Financing-dependent buyers — a key audience for HeyCar — were hit hardest. As demand slowed, the business could not maintain its growth trajectory.

4. No Clear Differentiation from Competitors

HeyCar failed to offer a unique value proposition. It wasn’t a retailer with fixed pricing like Cazoo, nor a comprehensive classifieds hub like Auto Trader.

Users found similar inventory on other sites, often with better filters, lower prices, or stronger buyer protections — making HeyCar increasingly redundant.

What Happens to User Data and Saved Searches?

With the shutdown, all user accounts, saved searches, and personal data have been deactivated.

HeyCar was required to comply with GDPR, so it is likely that customer data has been securely deleted. There has been no public announcement about data migration or transfer to third parties.

If you previously used HeyCar for car searches or financing inquiries, your information is no longer accessible through the platform.

Where Can You Buy Used Cars Now?

Following the HeyCar online used car marketplace closure, consumers have several reliable alternatives.

Auto Trader

As the UK’s largest automotive marketplace, Auto Trader offers millions of listings from dealers and private sellers. It includes advanced search tools, valuation guides, and finance calculators.

eBay Motors

A strong option for buyers looking for auction-style purchases or unique vehicles. eBay Motors provides buyer protection and a wide range of used and project cars.

Motorpoint

This online retailer owns its inventory and offers fixed pricing, home delivery, and warranties. It’s a good choice for hassle-free buying with nationwide stock.

CarGurus

Known for its price analysis feature, CarGurus shows whether a vehicle is priced above, at, or below market value. It aggregates listings from dealers and includes user reviews.

We Buy Any Car (Vertu Motors)

Now operating as a full-service used car retailer, We Buy Any Car offers both trade-ins and direct sales. Their network includes physical showrooms and online ordering.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is HeyCar completely shut down?

Yes. The website is inactive, and the company has ceased all operations.

Can I still buy a car through HeyCar?

No. The platform is permanently closed. You cannot search for vehicles, contact dealers, or apply for financing through HeyCar.

Was HeyCar part of Cazoo or Auto Trader?

No. HeyCar was independently owned by the Pentland Group and was not affiliated with Cazoo, Auto Trader, or any other car marketplace.

Will HeyCar come back under a new name?

There is no evidence to suggest a relaunch. The brand has been discontinued.

What should I do if I was in the middle of a purchase?

Contact the dealership directly if you had a pending inquiry or reservation. HeyCar’s customer service is no longer available.

Final Thoughts

The closure of the HeyCar online used car marketplace reflects the challenges of competing in the digital automotive space.

Even with strong funding and marketing, a platform needs a clear purpose, sustainable operations, and real user value to survive.

For consumers, the end of HeyCar means shifting to more established platforms that offer better selection, stronger protections, and proven reliability.

If you’re searching for a used car in the UK, the alternatives listed above provide better tools, wider inventory, and greater peace of mind than HeyCar offered in its final months.