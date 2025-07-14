Oasis, the iconic British rock band fronted by the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, has a storied history with some of the world’s biggest venues. Wembley Stadium in London stands out as one of those hallowed grounds where the band delivered unforgettable performances. Fans often wonder about the timeline of their gigs there, especially with the recent buzz around their reunion. If you’re searching for “when did Oasis last play Wembley,” you’ve come to the right place. This article breaks it all down, from their last show to the highlights of past appearances, and even touches on what’s coming up. Let’s rewind the clock and relive those epic moments.

The Last Time Oasis Rocked Wembley Stadium

It’s been a while since Oasis took the stage at Wembley, but the memories linger like the echo of “Wonderwall” in a packed arena. The band’s most recent performance at the stadium happened back on July 12, 2009. That night capped off a three-night run as part of their Dig Out Your Soul Tour, promoting their seventh studio album. The shows on July 9, 11, and 12 drew massive crowds, with fans singing along to classics like “Champagne Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

That 2009 gig marked the end of an era for Oasis at Wembley because, just a few weeks later, the band dramatically split up after a backstage bust-up in Paris. Noel Gallagher walked away, and it seemed like the curtain had fallen on one of rock’s most explosive acts. For over a decade, Wembley stood silent without the Gallaghers’ anthems filling the air—until the reunion announcement shook the music world.

Oasis’ Storied History with Wembley: Key Milestones

Wembley hasn’t just been a venue for Oasis; it’s been a symbol of their rise to superstardom. The band first played there in the mid-1990s, but their stadium shows really kicked into high gear in the 2000s. Here’s a quick rundown of some standout moments:

Early Days at Wembley Arena : Before dominating the stadium, Oasis cut their teeth at the adjacent Wembley Arena. In 1995, during the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Tour, they played sold-out nights that showcased their raw energy and growing fanbase.

: Before dominating the stadium, Oasis cut their teeth at the adjacent Wembley Arena. In 1995, during the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Tour, they played sold-out nights that showcased their raw energy and growing fanbase. The 2000 Familiar to Millions Gigs : Oasis returned to Wembley Stadium in July 2000 for two nights (July 21 and 22). These shows were later immortalized in a live album and DVD. Unfortunately, the second night is infamous among fans for being one of their sloppier performances—Liam was reportedly under the weather, leading to some off-key moments. Still, tracks like “Cigarettes & Alcohol” brought the house down.

: Oasis returned to Wembley Stadium in July 2000 for two nights (July 21 and 22). These shows were later immortalized in a live album and DVD. Unfortunately, the second night is infamous among fans for being one of their sloppier performances—Liam was reportedly under the weather, leading to some off-key moments. Still, tracks like “Cigarettes & Alcohol” brought the house down. 2008-2009 Dig Out Your Soul Tour: This was Oasis at their peak stadium-filling power. The three-night stint in July 2009 featured support acts like Kasabian and The Enemy, turning Wembley into a festival-like atmosphere.

These gigs weren’t just concerts; they were cultural events. Fans traveled from all over, decked out in parkas and bucket hats, chanting lyrics that defined a generation.

Timeline Table of Oasis Wembley Stadium Performances

To give you a clear overview, here’s a simple table summarizing Oasis’s major Wembley Stadium shows:

Year Date(s) Tour/Album Promotion Notable Highlights 2000 July 21-22 Standing on the Shoulder of Giants Tour Recorded for “Familiar to Millions” live album; mixed crowd reactions on night two 2009 July 9, 11, 12 Dig Out Your Soul Tour Final shows before breakup; setlists heavy on hits like “Live Forever” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”

Note: Wembley Arena shows (e.g., 1995-1997) are excluded here as they were in the indoor venue, not the main stadium.

The Reunion Tour: Will Oasis Play Wembley Again Soon?

Fast-forward to today, and the Oasis story is far from over. After years of public spats and solo ventures, Liam and Noel patched things up, announcing the Oasis Live ’25 world tour. As of mid-July 2025, the tour is already underway, with electrifying opening nights in Cardiff and Manchester drawing rave reviews. Fans are reporting that the band sounds tighter than ever, blending their classic sound with a renewed passion.

Wembley is back on the itinerary, with multiple dates lined up starting later this month. The shows are set for July 25, 26, July 30, August 2, and August 3, 2025. If you’re lucky enough to have snagged tickets (they vanished in record time), you’ll witness history in the making. These aren’t just gigs; they’re a full-circle moment, bringing Oasis back to the stadium where they left off in 2009.

For those who missed out, rumors swirl about potential live streams or additional dates, but one thing’s for sure: Wembley will once again pulse with the sound of Oasis anthems.

Why Wembley Holds a Special Place for Oasis Lore

Wembley isn’t just concrete and seats—it’s woven into the fabric of Oasis fandom. The venue has seen the band’s evolution from Britpop upstarts to arena conquerors. Fans recall the sea of Union Jacks, the Gallagher brothers trading jabs onstage, and the sheer volume of the crowd surpassing the speakers.

Personal Anecdotes : I remember hearing from a friend who attended the 2009 show— he said the atmosphere was like nothing else, with everyone united in song despite the underlying band tensions.

: I remember hearing from a friend who attended the 2009 show— he said the atmosphere was like nothing else, with everyone united in song despite the underlying band tensions. Cultural Legacy : These concerts influenced countless musicians and solidified Oasis as Britain’s answer to stadium rock, rivaling acts like Queen or The Rolling Stones at their prime.

: These concerts influenced countless musicians and solidified Oasis as Britain’s answer to stadium rock, rivaling acts like Queen or The Rolling Stones at their prime. Fan Tips for Future Shows: If you’re heading to the 2025 gigs, pack earplugs for the deafening sing-alongs, arrive early for merch, and brace for emotional highs— it’s more than music; it’s a revival.

In a world of fleeting trends, Oasis’s Wembley legacy reminds us why live music matters.

Wrapping It Up: The Lasting Echo of Oasis at Wembley

To circle back to the burning question—when did Oasis last play Wembley? It was July 12, 2009, a night that closed a chapter but left the story open-ended. With the reunion tour heating up, that “last” might soon become “most recent,” as new memories are about to be forged. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or a curious newcomer, Oasis’s Wembley saga captures the essence of rock ‘n’ roll: chaotic, passionate, and utterly timeless.