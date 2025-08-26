Pi Coin News Price Drops Mainnet Upgrades Hackathon Buzz

Pi Coin (PI) was down by 3.8 per cent as it traded at $0.3396 at a time when the cryptocurrency market was not going very well. Bitcoin dropped beneath 110,000 and Ethereum lost more than 4%, which can be seen as the global economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic as well as pressing regulation concerns.

It is the 53rd largest cryptocurrency, according to the market cap of $2.7 billion. The fact that it has a circulating supply of 7.9 billion tokens, out of a maximal supply of 100 billion, also testifies to its distinctive mobile-mining allure, with more than 35 million users across the globe.

Trading volume also increased significantly – 88.9% to $64.5 million in the last 24 hours, indicating an increasing interest of investors. The RSI stands at 38.97, marking a neutral to slightly oversold market state, although the stock closed below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which is a bearish sign. Analysts caution that a subsequent unlocking of PI tokens 116M PI in September could further send prices South.

Solidarity Fill Optimism on Are Upgrades Mainnet

Pi Network will be upgrading its mainnet to v23.01 later this month to advance Web3 interoperability. The update involves integrations with Stellar Protocol 23 and may allow it global fiat access through Swift/Chainlink CCIP.

This came after a volatile trading session, which saw Pi touching a low of 33 cents before recovering marginally to 33.96 cents. The upgrade is a crucial step towards the vision of Pi of a user-friendly and scalable blockchain ecosystem.

The Investor Moves sparked by the Pi Hackathon 2025

The coming Pi Hackathon 2025 is gaining enough momentum. Investors pulled out 76 million PI tokens from centralised exchanges, and the price shot up to 0.3653 briefly. This transfer to non-exchange wallets testifies to the belief in prospects PI in the long term, and the hackathon should demonstrate developments in dApps, AI applications, and ecosystem tools.

This was followed earlier this month when the Pi Foundation transferred ownership of 550 million tokens, leading to speculation about the potential achievement of a $1 valuation. This speculation was further heightened by an auction process that extended the availability of .pi names until the end of September.

Whale Activity and Competitive Challenges

The sell-out whales have also played a significant role in Pi retracing 90 per cent, reaching an all-time low of 0.32. On the positive side, there is the recent $20 million investment of Pi Labs in AI-enabled humanoid robotics, whereby they venture out into practical solutions. Incentives such as 200% token lockup rewards are increasing community interaction.

Still, Pi competes with altcoins like Remittix, which has raised $ 21.4 million during its presale at $0.0987, promising a 30-fold increase in the markets it targets, remittances. Comparisons with ADA and HBAR reveal the challenges Pi faces in sustaining momentum.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: A Short Caution, Long-Term Promise

In the short term, technical indicators indicate that Pi would decline 22.87 per cent to 0.271 by August 29. Nevertheless, analysts estimate the coin to rise to between 0.35 and 0.50 by the end of the year, and the coin may peak at 0.88 in case mainnet upgrades are provided. Long-term forecasts are more positive with estimates at 0.75 and 0.89 as early as 2026 and 2030, as a result of ecological growth and acceptance.

Local Chatter and Possible Future Power

The community around X continues to thrive, with activities such as mining, X posts, quizzes where rewards can be won, and discussions about fiat ramps. The mobile-mining model chosen by the network to prevent battery drainage remains appealing to users. New programs, such as Pi App Studio and Ecosystem Directory Staking, are essential steps toward its Web3 strategy.

The crypto winter can be a challenging period to survive. Still, as Pi navigates it by delivering on mainnet upgrades and hackathon discoveries, it can determine its future price of a dollar and beyond. Here, investors need to monitor the unlocking of tokens and the movement in the global operations.