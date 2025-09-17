Dubai’s 2033 Lifestyle Strategy Set to Strengthen UK Investor Ties

Britons now make up 17% of property purchases in Dubai, with the launch of the city’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033 expected to intensify its appeal to British families, expatriates, and business owners.

The new plan, covering more than 200 projects, is designed to create a human-centred city through enhanced social infrastructure, transport links, and green initiatives. Together, these aim to elevate living conditions and highlight Dubai’s role as a global hub for enterprise.

For investors from the UK, the strategy dovetails with existing momentum. The Times highlights that Britons already account for 17% of property buyers, one of the largest overseas contingents. The latest reforms are set to make the city even more attractive both for entrepreneurial ventures and relocating families, reinforcing confidence in Dubai’s sustainable growth.

Parks, cycling, beaches in the 20 minute city

Projects within the Quality of Life Strategy include a 115-kilometre cycling path, the creation of 200 new parks, and expanded leisure options designed around the “20-Minute City” model, where residents can access schools, healthcare, and community services within a short distance. Among its family-oriented services, Dubai offers internationally recognized schools following both the British National Curriculum and the IB programme, long valued by expatriate communities.

From a business perspective, Dubai continues to emphasise speed and transparency in company formation. Incorporation can take as little as 7–10 days, supported by streamlined licensing and banking procedures. Investors benefit from a digitised public infrastructure, multi-currency banking with international institutions such as Barclays and HSBC, and integration with platforms including Stripe, PayPal, and powerful local and international banks.

Adapting to changing living needs to draw investment

One of Ortac Global’s most distinctive advantages is the complete absence of personal income tax. Whether from salaries or partnership income, individuals do not pay tax on their earnings. For companies, there is a full corporate tax exemption if the annual turnover remains below USD 800,000. Above this threshold, only profits up to USD 100,000 are exempt, with a 9% corporate tax applied thereafter. Ortac Global enables investors to make the most of this advantageous structure, reducing tax burdens to a minimum while ensuring full international compliance.

Murat Ortac, Founder of Ortac Global, said: “Dubai’s 2033 vision offers both businesses and families the conditions to thrive. Investors look not only at tax policies but also at the quality of life available to their employees and families. By combining these factors, Dubai creates a sustainable environment for long-term investment.

At Ortac Global, our role is to guide UK companies through the practicalities of company formation, licensing, and financial management, ensuring they can take advantage of these opportunities with confidence.”

Ortac Global provides end-to-end consultancy for UK companies establishing operations in Dubai, including license selection, bank account setup, investor visa applications, and financial reporting. With over 28 years of international experience, the firm supports entrepreneurs and businesses in aligning their operations with Dubai’s evolving business and lifestyle landscape.