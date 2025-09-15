By Dominick Delpech

The global drone battery market is on track to soar from $9.5 billion in 2025 to nearly $50 billion by 2035, driven by rising demand for autonomous systems in both commercial and defense sectors.

This comes as President Donald Trump’s executive orders 14307, “Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” and 14305, “Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty,” were enacted in June, prioritizing the operations of U.S.-made drone technologies, addressing aerial threats, and protecting critical infrastructure in space.

As a result, Chinese drones like DJI, which before Trump’s presidency were estimated to hold between 70%-90% of the U.S. market share, could face restrictions or bans, greatly limiting a majority of drone technologies.

But U.S.-based KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR), which has a decade-long heritage in aerospace and defense safety, is now strategically positioned to be a key player in aerospace, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and beyond.”

CEO of KULR Technology Group, Michael Mo, spoke on the trust they have developed with organizations like NASA, the Army, Navy, and even Lockheed Martin.

“Our technology has been working with NASA,” Mo said. “We apply the same methodology, testing, and data set to design drone batteries that are trusted by NASA, Army, Navy, and Lockheed Martin.”

Building on this foundation of trust, KULR has also entered new partnerships to expand its technology into next-generation drone systems.

KULR recently partnered with Amprius and Molicel to launch KULR ONE Air (K1A) for UAS.

According to Mo, the new K1A product represents a “pivotal step forward” in translating technologies trusted in space for use in next-generation drones.

“We’ve built our legacy on delivering energy and thermal solutions for applications where failure is not an option,” Mo said on KULR’s website. “With K1A, we’re applying that same level of performance and reliability to advanced unmanned aircraft systems, which are slated to become more common in our everyday lives.”

The K1A line pairs KULR’s thermal management systems with Amprius’ SiCore® cells and Molicel’s P50B cells, improving safety, flight duration, and performance for future UAS missions.

According to Mo, this partnership combines KULR’s trusted batteries and heritage with the constantly improving cells of Amprius and Molicel, catering to the “growing demand in aviation”.

“KULR brings the trusted process, data, and methodology built from decades of work with NASA and the U.S. military. We integrate that heritage into battery pack design, delivering space-level safety at a commercially viable price point for drone customers,” Mo said. “Amprius and Molicel each bring world-class performance, with rapidly growing demand in aviation.”

KULR’s mastery of thermal management and high-performance energy systems is not limited to drones. The company is applying these capabilities to Bitcoin mining, using its technology to enhance efficiency, safety, and profitability in this rapidly growing sector.

KULR’s board approved a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy in December of 2024, allowing for up to 90% of its surplus cash to be allocated into Bitcoin. Their starting acquisition included 217 BTC, valued at about $21 million at the time.

Since then, the company has rapidly expanded its holdings. As of July 10, KULR reports it has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 1,021 BTC, reporting a 291.2% BTC Yield.

KULR has also moved into Bitcoin mining. The company deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP mining machines in Paraguay, achieving 750 petahashes per second of capacity, with plans to scale up even further.

This ambitious approach places KULR alongside other corporations, like MicroStrategy, that are embracing Bitcoin as a treasury and growth asset.

The results are already visible as in its Q2 2025 earnings, KULR reported revenue hit $3.97 million in Q2 2025, up 63% Year-over-Year, marking the highest quarter in company history.

They also reported a net income of $8.14 million, or $0.22 per share which shows despite the higher expense, KULR has been able to turn great profits, hugely in part to their Bitcoin strategy. KULR have also announced that they joined the Russell 3000® Index.

With the rapidly increasing demand for drones and digital economy that is reshaping the world, KULR is carving out a perfect opportunity to capitalize on these new frontiers of technology.

Its innovations in energy and thermal management are propelling next-generation UAS missions, while its bold Bitcoin strategy is giving the company financial flexibility and visibility well beyond aerospace.

For investors, the diversification and future vision of KULR highlights how the company is positioning itself not only as a player in unmanned systems, but also as a participant in the digital economy.