Timeline Unveils First Multi-Asset Fund to Expand Services for Financial Advisers

Timeline, one of the UK’s fastest growing fintech platforms for financial advisers, has launched its inaugural multi-asset fund, having secured authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The move represents another major step in Timeline’s strategy to build a comprehensive, low-cost investment ecosystem for modern advisory firms.

The announcement follows Timeline surpassing £10 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), consolidating its status as the fastest expanding business in its sector over the last three years.

The newly launched Timeline Multi-Asset Fund is designed to complement the firm’s existing offer, which already includes sophisticated planning software, evidence-led model portfolios, and proprietary platform solutions. The fund will broaden advisers’ choice while adhering to Timeline’s disciplined and cost-efficient investment approach.

Catering to a variety of investor needs, the fund will span risk profiles from 40% equity exposure through to 100% equity, with an ongoing charges figure (OCF) set at 0.20%, further underlining Timeline’s dedication to affordable and transparent pricing.

“Many advisers we already work with have told us they would welcome a Timeline-branded fund, and we’ve involved them throughout the preparation phase,” said Timeline’s CEO and Founder Abraham Okusanya.

“Multi-asset and multi-manager funds are now the most used investment strategies for new client money and growing faster than any other category. Launching our own fund is a logical next step.”

With UK advised platforms holding approximately £150 billion in multi-asset funds, the launch presents a sizeable opportunity. By managing over £10 billion in AUM, Timeline is already a trusted partner and expects this development to both strengthen existing relationships and attract new advisory firms.

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has been appointed as sub-investment manager for the fund-of-funds structure. The relationship builds on a 2021 partnership when NTAM was selected to oversee pooled investments. In addition, Northern Trust will provide custody, depositary and fund administration services.

Northern Trust is among the world’s leading financial institutions, managing US$1.7 trillion in assets and overseeing more than US$18.1 trillion in assets under custody and administration as of June 30, 2025.

“Our long-standing relationship with Northern Trust means we’re hitting the ground running,” added Okusanya. “We’re ready to move quickly and are already in conversation with over 70 advice firms who have expressed active interest.”

Michael Hunstad, President, Northern Trust Asset Management, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Timeline on its first multi-asset fund to deliver a fully integrated solution, utilising the combined strength of our investment management and asset servicing expertise. As well as showcasing our indexing capabilities, this mandate highlights our clear commitment to further embedding NTAM in the UK market and its investment advisory and wealth space.”