PEPE Leaps 8% to $0.00000792 with XRPL Move and Birthday NFT Frenzy

PEPE, the frog-based meme coin, had an 8.2 per cent rally on October 26, 2025, to $0.00000792, on the first anniversary celebration on the Ethereum blockchain and a revolutionary jump to the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

With the crypto market cap approaching 4 trillion (with Bitcoin stagnating at $112,000), PEPE is now pushing multi-chain (marked by a one-week-only staking NFT mint at a low 8 XRP), which has been met with hype among degens and institutions in equal measure.

Trading volume grew to 280 million dollars in 24 hours, a 55 per cent increase over the prior day, which highlights PEPE’s long-term hold on the 50 billion dollar meme industry. Whale buys neutralising bearish forces, analysts expect the breakout to soar above $0.00001 by November and possibly reverse competitors such as SHIB in market cap and overturn the market audio order ranking.

It is not just hype, as PEPE announced its XRPL integration (announced last night), a bridge between Ethereum liquidity and XRPL with low-fee rails, which allows cross-chain transactions and staking interest of up to 15 per cent: Birthday celebration and special NFTs and airdrops have attracted half a million new wallets, increasing holders to more than 250,000.

Another aspect that makes PEPE poised to grow and not only to viral pumps is its utility twist, which, through the use of programmable frogs, is a DeFi, placing it in a position to grow in the future, unlike meme coins such as DOGE and FLOKI, which fail to thrive after pumping.

XRPL Birthday Bash: The Cross-Chain Evolution of PEPE

The milestone of the 26th of October by PEPE is one complete year since the launch of Ethereum, yet the actual fireworks lie in the XRPL launch. PEPEONXRPL team reduced the price of staking of NFTs during the 48 hours to 8 XRP, a 3 XRP lower than 11 XRP, which unlocked one week of passive income to all holders.

It is the likeness of this move, teased in community calls, that has seen a rise in the number of memes adopted by XRPL, with such tokens as $FUZZY and $PHNIX recording 300% returns. Initial statistics indicate that 10,000 NFTs were minted within the first hour, with the liquidity of XRP increased by 2 million dollars and PEPE bridged supply spiking by 20%.

XRPL port is not a gimmick; it uses the 1,500 TPS of the ledger to make instant frog trades, which reduces Ethereum gas miseries when it is at its peak. The Move-compatible smart contracts are celebrated by developers to run the so-called “Pepe Pools” yield farms that combine meme lore with actual returns.

It was said by one XRPL builder that PEPE on XRPL is not a port, but it is a frog revolution, combining Ethereum virality and Ripple speed. The hybridisation is a reminiscence of the Solana meme boom, with the institutional support of XRPL by the Ripple ecosystem fund of 500 million.

Sceptics are putting red flags over bridge risks, based on historical adventure, yet PEPE insured the Wormhole integration and the 10 million dollar insured pool soothes concerns. As freshly approved by Indonesia, PEPE is expected to be traded on September 1; the inflows in Asia might introduce a volume of $100 million, according to CFX exchange data. With each turn of the birthday clock, 1 billion PEPE tokens giveaways will serve as fuel to power the fire and make any casual holders loyal ribbiters.

Whale Frenzy Bullish Rebound to Bearish Dip: On-Chain Signals Bullish Rebound

PEPE was also tested in October as the volatility reached a 6 per cent low of $0.0000073 on the 24th in extended altcoin sell-offs. However, the whales retaliated: IntoTheBlock records a 257% increase in transactions exceeding 100,000 dollars, and 500 billion PEPE, which is half of the supply.

This is a reflection of the rebound of the July ceasefire, as PEPE pulled out of $0.00001 to $0.0000147 in weeks. Current hold at 0.00000792, and the RSI has gone up to 58, oversold reduced to 32, which is an indication of exhaustion by the sellers.

Market mood reverses, and Fear & Greed stand at 45 (neutral) and Binance open interest increased by 30%. The 4.3 per cent weekly performance by PEPE compared to the global 0.8 per cent increase in crypto portrays its strength.

PEPE/USDT, and other trading pairs contribute to the volumes of $12 million an hour at OKX, and according to KuCoin, the meme desk records a 40 per cent retail boom. Analysts believe that liquidity floods may push PEPE to levels as low as $0.000011 by the end of the month because odds of rate cuts have been pegged at 99% after CPI.

The hurdles have not been overcome: Token unlocks dilute supply and regulatory nods, such as the one in Indonesia, are always two-sided, open to criticism. Nevertheless, PEPE has a burn mechanism; 1% of the fees are burned, which cancels inflation, and 2 trillion tokens have been zapped to date. To traders, this dip-buy construction reminds them of the 130,000% rally of lows in 2024, and PEPE is a risky bet on Bitcoin that is highly leveraged.

Meme Coin Meta Shift: PEPE Utility Charge Pure Hype

The XRPL pivot by PEPE redefines meme coins, and it is absurd and functional at the same time. In contrast to the tip-jar popularity of DOGE or the Shibarium sidechain of SHIB, PEPE has staking NFTs, which provide a payment as a 5% protocol fee on a trade, and are disseminated in the form of frogs.

This earn-as-you-meme spirit has TVL go to $150 million across chains, and it is increasing by 70 per month. Community-based and lacking VC dumps, PEPE’s 420,690,000,000,000 supply caps scarcity, fueling scarcity narratives.

Competitors fight: FLOKI Valhalla metaverse is behind, and Solana connections by BONK are going down. PEPE’s edge? Grassroot virality X posts labelled with the hashtag PEPEBirthday have had over 50,000 posts today – coupled with DeFi composability.

The presence of Indonesia (as well as DOGE and SHIB) opens a 270 million-user market, and the volume of meme trading is comparable to that of stocks. With the addition of Pepe avatars to Web3 games, dApp launches by the start of 2026 are likely, with the chance of doubling utility.

The risks of memes are lamented, the zero fundamentals welcome rugs, and the $5.2 billion cap (top 20 memes) and the 122-exchange listings of PEPE yell authenticity. Eco-friendly gestures: Ethereum has a low amount of carbon since it is proof-of-stake, which demographic may attract eco-degens. PEPE is not going down in a bull cycle; it is evolving, showing that a frog can leap higher than a dog will.

Technicals on Breakout Move: $0.00001 in Sight?

PEPE is an opportunity screaming chart. It is at $0.00000792, winding above the 50-day SMA (0.0000075), and a golden cross has appeared on the 200-day (0.0000069). Volume surges validate the 8% rally, and the MACD changes to positive.

Resistance of 0.0000085 is imminent, though a break looks at 0.00001- the highs of last October. In the short-term, CoinCodex values -0.0000082 by November 21; in the long-term, 0.00003485 is the upper limit by 2025 according to Cryptomus.

Bear case? Macro dip down to $0.0000065 in case Bitcoin hits $108,000. However, there are more positive than negative uptrends in 50% green days in 30 sessions with whale nets. PEPE at [?]0. 000656 in INR ([?]83/USD) sells 25 per cent of [?]0.00082 and attracts Indian traders into WazirX.

Projections are divided: Changelly 0.00000926 will be highest point in October; Coinpedia 0.000036 will be at its highest point in 2021. It is not crazy that by 2030, at the time that memes reach a 1 trillion industry, it will be increasing at $0.015 (+210,000%). Risks? The mood changes, yet the PEPE community, 250k of them, cushions hits.

Global Adoption Wave: Indonesia Boost and Beyond

The September greenlight of PEPE put the company in the limelight of Southeast Asia, and CFX volumes have increased 150% since the listing. This is in addition to Hong Kong meme ETF pilots, a sign of regulatory relief. The no-tax policy and airdrop mechanics of PEPE attract unbanked users and have completed $50 million in P2P transactions in the last month.

Mass onboarding is signalled by partnership teasers such as those in Telegram mini-apps like Pepe. With the advent of AI memes, PEPE has a place to launch viral AI art drops. XRPL lure with 12% staking APYs locks out 10% supply.

Downsides? The competition intensifies; new frogs, such as variants of $PEPE, divide the liquidity. However, the first-mover position of PEPE remains.

Future Frogs: $0.00005 by Mid-2026?

Optimistic forecasts prevail: ABC Money looks at $0.000024 avg 2025, $0.00005 avg mid-alt boom. The $0.000017 max by Cryptopolitan in October is in line with rate cuts. In 2030, the market caps burst by a balloon, unrealistic…but $0.015 floors.

XRPL TVL doubling, birthday airdrop, echoes of Bitcoin halvings. To HODLers, 100x minimum is lore; to traders, volatility = alpha.

It is not the end of PEPE when it is October 26, just a ribbit. It is the frog that goes racing forever in meme coin chaos, making hops for his fortunes. Betting or gambling, one thing remains: PEPE does not croak, but conquers.