The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans Programme has revealed its 2025 Ambassadors — 14 exceptional entrepreneurs from across the UK recognized for their innovation and resilience.

From a bubble tea brand stocked in Selfridges to a craft beer shop founded in a Norwich phone box and a virtual golf simulator venture by a former soldier, this year’s Ambassadors showcase the creativity powering the UK’s start-up ecosystem.

Since 2012, the Start Up Loans Programme has delivered over £1.25 billion in funding to support more than 125,000 small businesses, helping founders turn bold ideas into thriving enterprises.

The owners of these three businesses join 11 other entrepreneurs from across the UK, including a south coast company that makes sustainable footwear from ocean waste, a Welsh fermentation business producing sauerkraut and kimchi, and a Yorkshire-based multi-site outdoor nursery group.

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its 10th year, celebrates inspiring UK business owners who have launched their company using funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme. The Ambassadors have been selected for demonstrating the determination, motivation, forward-thinking and resilience needed to make entrepreneurship a success, providing inspiration for aspiring business owners across the UK.

2025 marks the second year that specialist Ambassadors have been selected from the armed forces veteran community and the Gen Z age group – two important groups supported by the Start Up Loans programme who may face challenges in accessing finance elsewhere.

The 2025 Start Up Loans Ambassadors will be introduced at a dedicated event in central London that marks the start of a year-long programme which will see them take part in a series of local and national engagements, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank, said: “This year’s Start Up Loans Ambassadors represent the strength and diversity of the UK’s small business landscape. There are so many different things that have been pursued with Start Up Loans financing, from fermentation to childcare to sustainable footwear, and it’s wonderful to see so many sectors represented.

“The diversity reflected in our founders is something which is very important to Start Up Loans. Four in 10 loans go to female entrepreneurs, much higher than the market average, and 20% go to people from a minority ethnic background. All 14 of our Ambassadors have immensely impressive stories and truly represent the breadth and diversity of the UK’s smaller business community. Entrepreneurs are vital for our economy, and their success fuels our nation’s growth and prosperity.”

Previous Start Up Loans Ambassadors have gone on to secure considerable growth, such as Dash Water, NICE Drinks and UK Connect. One of the most successful scale-up businesses, in terms of valuation, that has been supported by a Start Up Loan so far is sportswear brand Castore, which has a valuation of approximately £1bn.

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loan programme has delivered more than 125,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £1.2bn funding.

Regional breakdown of loans since 2012

UK Region Loans Made Amount Lent (m) East Midlands 7,400 £74.7 East of England 9,656 £102.4 London 25,048 £248.6 North East 6,507 £63.0 North West 16,039 £158.3 Northern Ireland 2,385 £21.4 Scotland 8,345 £82.7 South East 13,914 £151.7 South West 11,175 £113.1 Wales 5,305 £54.9 West Midlands 10,558 £106.0 Yorkshire and The Humber 11,391 £115.1 Region not obtained 76 £0.76 Grand Total 127,799 Approx £1.29bn

Source: Start Up Loans, 30 September 2025

Through a network of business support partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides: