The IsDB Group Business Forum – THIQAH took part in the 29th World Investment Conference (WIC) and 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), held on 22–23 October 2025. Organized by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), the Sharjah FDI Office, and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two events brought together global leaders, ministers, CEOs, and investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from over 100 countries. Themed “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” the forums focused on advancing global collaboration, sustainable investments, and innovative economic growth strategies.

During the conference, THIQAH played a pivotal role in promoting investment facilitation and partnership-building across IsDB member countries. THIQAH staff held numerous meetings with IPAs and promotion agencies from member countries, exploring co-investment opportunities, strengthening collaborations, and positioning THIQAH as a global platform connecting international investors with strategic projects in IsDB economies. The delegation also participated in high-level panels, workshops, and networking sessions, sharing policy insights, investment trends, and best practices in sustainable development.

THIQAH’s presence included a dedicated exhibition booth, showcasing IsDB Group’s programs, investment facilitation initiatives, and opportunities for private sector engagement. Key outcomes included enhanced visibility of THIQAH as a leading enabler of sustainable investment, identification of new partnerships and investment leads, and strengthened collaboration with international and regional IPAs.

By actively engaging with stakeholders and driving dialogue on innovative investment models, IsDB Group Business Forum – THIQAH reaffirmed its commitment to promoting responsible, inclusive, and resilient investment across member countries, contributing to the global “Decade of Promoting Investment for Good” and laying the foundation for future engagement at events like the Private Sector Forum (PSF) 2026.