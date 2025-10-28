XRP Explodes Past $2.65 as $1B Evernorth Treasury Targets Nasdaq XRP Dominance

XRP have shot up above the $2.65 mark today, October 28, 2025, after a cup-and-handle pattern that has a multi-year record of performance, leading analysts to believe that in the coming months, the Ripple-linked token would be able to skyrocket between $5 and $10.

The breakout has been accompanied by institutional interest in a surge of U.S. spot XRP ETF approvals lagging and a record-breaking one billion raise by Ripple-backed Evernorth to create the largest public XRP treasury. With Bitcoin above 111,000, and the crypto economy worth more than 3.9 trillion, XRP’s 4.2% daily gain points to its revival as a payment giant, with trading volumes of over 10 billion and market shares approaching 2.5.

The technical advancement comes following the regulatory certainty in the form of dismissed appeals by the SEC in August, which puts XRP in a better position to expand to cross-border settlements.

The RSI of 74 that indicates momentum without overbought risks implies that traders look at the sustained support of 2.61 and put the rally to the test with resistance at 2.80. The on-chain shows accumulation by whales at five-year highs, where more than 1 billion XRP was moved to cold storage this week, indicating long-term belief in a risk-on environment with a positive U.S.-China trade boost.

Evernorth’s $1B SPAC Deal: Institutional XRP Hoarding Goes Public

A key victory by Ripple came with the news of Evernorth Holdings of a SPAC merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II, with proceeds projected at more than 1 billion to accumulate XRP as its central treasury asset.

With the support of Ripple, co-founder Chris Larsen, Pantera Capital and Kraken, the deal values Evernorth at 1.5 billion following the merger, and it plans to list on Nasdaq by Q1 2026 under the ticker XRPN. The approach taken by the firm of using 80% of the capital in buying XRP in open markets is the most adventurous institutional bet on the token made since the case resolution by the SEC.

Evernorth will be able to make money via XRP lending, liquidity on the DeFi platforms, and validators on the XRP Ledger. Interconnect with the RLUSD stablecoin of Ripple will act as an on-ramp to tokenised assets and payments, possibly by enabling the capital markets exposure to generate annual revenue of 500 million.

Former Ripple board member and current CEO Raj Birla pointed out the usefulness of XRP in creating fiat/ crypto connectivity, with sub-second settlement times reducing costs by seven out of ten compared to SWIFT. This action comes when the volumes of stablecoins reached $19.4 billion so far in 2021, and XRP occupies a niche of complementary high-volume corridors in Asia and Europe.

Market response was immediate: XRP shot 3% after the announcement last week, and institutions’ desks at Galaxy Digital and Cumberland reported doubled bids. The public nature of the treasury provides a retail investor with an indirect exposure to XRP through stocks, and it introduces democratisation of access without breaking the norms of traditional finance.

Sceptics doubt the need for XRP in the growing fiat rails of Ripple, but the playbook of Evernorth, analogous to the one that MicroStrategy uses with Bitcoin, confirms its scarcity story, and only 59 billion out of 100 billion tokens are in circulation.

Deadlines Pushed to December in ETF: A Blessing in Disguise?

The government shutdown of the U.S has postponed SEC examination of spot XRP ETFs by Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, WisdomTree and CoinShares, pushing a planned October deadline to late November-December 2025.

Although this is frustrating to bulls, the pause is in line with a more crypto-friendly post-election environment, where Polymarket odds of approval at year-end are now 99%. It has been reported that filing puts an emphasis on XRP not being a security in general when it comes to exchange sales, and Judge Analisa Torres affirmed this ruling in 2023.

This breathing space gives the issuers time to polish their proposals when backed up by the SEC, with added RLUSD custody by BNY Mellon to make them more compliant. Acceptance would translate into the $120 billion inflows of Bitcoin ETFs, which would put billions of dollars into the liquidity of XRP and price increases of 20-50% overnight, according to the expert panel of Finder.

Until that time, European expansions, such as the partnerships of Ripple with Santander and Standard Chartered, keep the momentum going with $50 billion in annual flows. The fact that XRP is utilised in tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) also increases the appeal, and pilots conducted on bond settlements showed 40 per cent efficiency gains.

Technical Triumph Cup-and-Handle Signals Epic Rally

The chart of Ripple has a redemption tale. The token has cut a cup-and-handle pattern in the textbook since Q1 2025, after consolidating between $0.50 and $2.00 (per SEC overhang) since Q1 2025, and the breakeven of the handle at above an even better breakout of above $2.50. Volume profiles depict 10.25% per week gains up to October 26, and it retested the support of 2.50 once again, and this time, it climbed up.

Pivot points have an instant upside of $2.80 with a golden cross of 50- and 200-day MAs supporting long-term projections of $5 by Q2 2026. The bear risk is below 2.15, and the markets are neutral at RSI 52.44, and the sentiment on the social platforms is neutral, so that the downward trend is not so harmful.

Breaching options markets are bullish with calls outnumbering puts 3:1 in December, looking at ETF catalysts. In comparison to peers, XRP is diversified (0.45) to Bitcoin, as it prospers on utility, as opposed to speculation.

Ripple has Expressed Wider Interests: Beyond Payments to Treasury Tech

In addition to XRP, Ripple has acquired another crypto rails firm into corporate finance through its $1 billion purchase of treasury management company GTreasury, with a target of 10 trillion in annual forex transactions.

This is a hybrid approach fiat on-ramps through RLUSD, optional XRP bridging, which banks that do not want to take full crypto exposure will be interested in. CEO Brad Garlinghouse declared it as the missing key to enterprise adoption, and pilots in Latin America reduced remittance expenses by 60 per cent.

The fixed supply and deflationary burn mechanism of XRP (more than 10 billion tokens are in escrow) is in contrast with the inflation of fiat, which is favourable to treasuries with 2.8% U.S. CPI figures. The engagement of SBI Holdings, which injects 200 million dollars into Evernorth, is an indicator of Asian supremacy, with XRP executing 30 per cent of all regional transactions.

Price Predictions: $3 in 2025, $5+ by 2030

According to Finder and CoinCodex models, analysts predict the XRP to reach $2.91 at the end of October, rising to a maximum of $3.96 in 2025 and $5.25 in 2030. The short-term goals are to look at topping 2.69 today and to go to 2.97 monthly by March 2026. Long-term bulls refer to the ETF inflows, the RWA tokenisation, and 300+ partners of RippleNet that could generate 4.28% ROI until 2026.

Macroeconomic headwinds could act as risks, as a possible extension of the November shutdown would limit gains to $2.50, or the faster chains of Solana. However, a 74% uptime and a transaction fee of 0.0002 make XRP more competitive in the 8 trillion cross-border market.

Global Echoes: The Use of XRP in New Marketplaces

XRP is used to send P2P remittances in high-inflation countries such as Turkey and Nigeria at a 5 per cent premium, with volumes soaring 20% each month. The adoption of El Salvador as a Chivo wallet is similar to the playbook of Bitcoin, and experimenting with XRP as a micro-payment in African corridors. The buzz regarding social platforms such as X is passionate, and the hashtags, such as #XRP and, in instances of pattern breaks, #Ripple, trend on social networks.

Horizon Ahead: XRP’s Path to Mainstream

At the end of October 28, the XRP wave represents resilience; through SEC combat to institutional adoption. The treasury and ETF opportunities of Evenorth are not a hype, but a tokenised economy infrastructure.

At the new floor of 2.65, XRP is not going after moons; it is bridging to trillions of value. XRP takes centre stage in the bull theatre of crypto, which offers utility-based returns to patients holding it. The rally’s just beginning.