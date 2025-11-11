Alona Shevtsova named Woman Entrepreneur in Fintech 2025 at the Brit Fintech Awards

Sends company announced on its LinkedIn that the CEO, Alona Shevtsova, has been named Woman Entrepreneur in Fintech of the Year at the prestigious Brit Fintech Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony, held on Friday, 3rd October, at One George Street, London, brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from across the UK and the global fintech landscape to celebrate the industry’s most influential leaders.

This recognition celebrates Alona Shevtsova’s outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing financial technology that promotes transparency and efficiency in global payments.

“This award is not just a personal milestone, but a tribute to the remarkable work our Sends team delivers every day,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends. “Fintech is about breaking barriers, building trust, and shaping the future of financial services. I am truly honoured to be recognised among such inspiring peers and remain dedicated to driving innovation that empowers businesses and individuals worldwide.”

Alona Shevtsova, a Ukrainian-born entrepreneur, has been a prominent figure in European fintech for over a decade. Before founding Sends, she played key roles in building cross-border payment systems and promoting financial inclusion across Eastern and Western Europe.

Under her leadership, Sends has transformed from a start-up into one of the UK’s most dynamic fintech firms, serving clients in over 100 countries. The company’s growth reflects Shevtsova’s vision of making international payments simpler, faster, and more transparent.

In 2023, Sends launched its financial platform — a versatile ecosystem for both personal and business users. The platform allows customers to open accounts, issue digital bank cards, manage payments, and connect to acquiring services through one seamless interface.

Sends’ mission goes beyond technology — it’s about access. The company actively supports initiatives that encourage women to pursue careers in fintech, and partners with educational institutions to promote financial literacy among young entrepreneurs.

Alona is also known for her philanthropy and advocacy for responsible innovation, encouraging ethical development in the digital payments space. In recent years, she has been featured in multiple fintech forums and publications, including Finextra, TechRound, and The Fintech Times.

About Sends

Sends is a London-headquartered financial service provider and FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI). Since 2017, Sends has provided a comprehensive range of digital payment solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide.

The company’s mission is to redefine the banking experience by offering a smarter, more functional alternative to traditional bank accounts — built on transparency, security, and innovation.

About Brit Fintech Awards 2025

As the Brit FinTech Awards hosts, we take great pride in our unparalleled expertise in the MSB and payments industry. Through our sister company, we have served over 200 Money Service Businesses, giving us unrivalled insights into the challenges and opportunities within this dynamic sector. Idea, implementation, and innovation are powerful forces driving change in the evolving financial industry. Financial institutions continue to innovate, offering better services to customers. Many new financial verticals have emerged as winners by embracing technology – diversifying products, going fully digital, or enhancing the user experience even with traditional models. The key is to motivate these innovators. By launching the Brit FinTech Awards, we aim to Celebrate Innovation in the financial sector.