Evrotrust, a leading European provider of digital identity and Qualified Trust Services (QTSP), has secured €6.6 million in funding from TCEE Fund IV, advised by 3TS Capital Partners. The investment will accelerate Evrotrust’s expansion across the DACH and CEE regions, strengthening its position in Europe’s growing digital trust ecosystem.

With this funding, Evrotrust aims to scale its eIDAS-compliant digital identity, electronic signing, and onboarding solutions, helping businesses and citizens across Europe seamlessly meet upcoming eIDAS 2.0 requirements. The partnership with 3TS Capital Partners marks a significant step in advancing secure, compliant, and user-friendly digital transformation across the continent.

Evrotrust provides a full suite of reusable digital identity solutions under the EU’s eIDAS regulation, including remote identity verification (KYC/KYB), qualified electronic signatures (QES), qualified electronic timestamps, and qualified electronic delivery services.

Evrotrust is an EU-notified electronic identification (eID) scheme, audited and supervised at European level with high assurance, and listed on the EU Trusted Lists for qualified trust services. It supports over 2 million users from 61 nationalities and 200+ enterprises across 11 countries.

The updated EU digital identity framework eIDAS 2.0 (Regulation EU 2024/1183) took effect on May 20, 2024, mandating interoperable, reusable EU Digital Identity Wallets and harmonized trust services.

“Digital identity is becoming a cornerstone of Europe’s digital infrastructure. Evrotrust’s technology and momentum position them to become the regional leader, and we’re thrilled to support their next phase of expansion.”, said Pekka Mäki, Managing Partner at 3TS.

In Germany and Austria, Evrotrust enables automated, compliant onboarding and signing flows that reduce costs and drop-offs while meeting KYC, AML, and eIDAS 2.0 requirements. Enterprises can unify identity verification, e-signatures, and electronic delivery in one audit-ready platform supporting local languages and data rules. Citizens benefit from easier access to financial, healthcare, education, and public services with wallet-ready credentials ensuring cross-border recognition and fraud protection.

“Our goal is to remove friction from everyday identity verification for users and enterprises in Germany, Austria and the CEE region, making processes like opening a bank account or signing a contract feel effortless”, shared Konstantin Bezuhanov, CEO of Evrotrust.

The EU’s Digital Decade aims for 80% adoption of EUDI Wallets in 2030, making them mandatory for public and private use. E-signature spending is also set to grow tenfold, from €2.33B in 2025 to €23.05B by 2032, highlighting the scale and urgency of the opportunity Evrotrust is addressing across CEE and DACH.