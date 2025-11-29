Ondo Soars on $25M Figure Deal: RWA Powerhouse Boosts Yields November 2025

On November 26, 2025, Ondo Finance invested strategically in Figure with yield-bearing stablecoin YLDS, an announcement that stated the investment is worth 25 million dollars. This is in a bid to diversify and boost the reserves supporting the tokenised U.S. Treasury product of Ondo, OUSG.

Using YLDS, which provides competitive yields on short-term Treasuries, Ondo builds up its real-world asset (RWA) offerings, which give users greater stability and high yields in DeFi. The investment highlights the dedication of Ondo to integrating traditional finance with blockchain, as more people show interest in tokenised securities.

It is an evolution since Ondo strengthens its presence in Europe by collaboration with BX Digital, introducing regulated trading of tokenised stocks and ETFs in the U.S. This initiative was granted by the EU rule, and it is a breakthrough in the accessibility of RWAs to institutional investors.

Ondo has more than 100 tokenised assets presently in its ecosystem, available to its 280 million users through the Binance wallet. These expansions have led to optimism with the market cap of ONDO reaching close to 1.5 billion by November 29, 2025.

ONDO Momentum Vindicated by EU Regulatory Win and Binance Integration

The recent game-changer in Ondo has been the recent EU approval of the regulation on November 26, 2025, which allows trading in tokenised assets to be carried out under the EU.

Ondo focuses on barriers to international investors by partnering with BX Digital to introduce tokenisations of major U.S. equities and ETFs in the regulated markets of Europe. This is after partnering with the Aptos Foundation on tokenising additional RWAs on the Aptos blockchain, which will improve scalability and security.

Ondo also announced the inclusion of 100+ tokenised U.S. stocks and ETFs into Binance Wallet, which was announced in mid-November 2025. This enables the associated on-chain access to conventional assets, which are attractive to both retail and institutional clients.

Social media has popularised the facility to get yields on tokenised Treasuries, with community reaction being positive. Such alliances make Ondo a leader in the RWA business that has witnessed TVL grow above 10 billion in the entire industry.

Ondo Collaborates with Trump-Affiliated WLFI on RWA Progress

Ondo Finance also made a high-profile collaboration with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump-sponsored project, to develop tokenised RWAs. Announced at the end of November 2025, this partnership aims at new tokenisation system protocols, which may widen the scope of Ondo in political and financial organisations. The focus of decentralised finance by WLFI fits the vision of Ondo, which assumes new products, such as tokenised real estate and commodities.

The collaboration is also an addition to the list of partners that Ondo has built, such as integrations with the Multi-Token Network of Mastercard, so Ondo is the first company to introduce RWAs to the latter. These will make it more liquid and adopted, as the daily ONDO trading volumes exceeded 200 million dollars.

Price Analysis: ONDO Gathers Up Over $0.90 with Bullish Moves

ONDO is currently trading at a price of $0.92 as of November 29, 2025, increased by 1.8% in the past 24 hours and has volumes of 180 million. The token has developed a bullish upward triangle on the daily chart and has broken above a downward trendline of October highs. The support is at 0.85-0.88, one of the major points where a buyer has accumulated during lows.

Technical indicators are encouraging: the RSI of 55 indicates the momentum of the building, and the positive funding rates on perpetuals are signs of dominance by long-term. Whale inflows of 10 million ONDO that have been registered on-chain over the last week have shown a decline in sell pressure. The prices could soar to 1.10 in case of breaking the resistance of 0.95, which is a Head-and-shoulders reversal.

But larger market volatility, such as Bitcoin volatility, is dangerous. In case of failure, ONDO could be tested at $0.80; however, the growth in the RWA sector is the safety net.

Analysts Forecast ONDO Rebound to $1.50 by Year-End

Projections of the ONDO price are still positive. Analysts estimate at least $0.52 in November 2025, but due to new catalysts, averages may reach $1.20. Bullish models are targeting $1.50 in December in case partnerships are fruitful. CoinDCX predicts highs of 1.30, which is prompted by the RWA boom and institutional inflows.

In the long term, by 2030, ONDO has the potential to become a $5-10, as tokenised assets will take 10% of world markets. This is supported by factors such as deflationary burns and 5-7 staking yields. The Fear & Greed Index, when it is at a neutral level, points to underestimation during altcoin rotations.

Growing Ecosystem: RWAs and Integrations Drive Ondo Forward

The ecosystem of Ondo is highly thriving, and OUSG has more than 500 million in AUM and provides instant redemption and high returns. Cross-chain liquidity is increased with integrations with chains, such as Aptos and Solana, and grants are provided to RWA developers. This month, tokenised stock trading made the number of daily active users grow by 20%.

The November 30 session of the CHI Labs talks about buybacks and airdrops, making a community. Ondo, the first to offer RWAs on Cosmos through a new L1, solidifies leadership in the combination of TradFi and crypto, as November ends with consistent returns.