Paysecure partners with Approvely to enhance U.S. payment processing and risk management

Paysecure, the global leader in payment orchestration, has announced a new partnership with Approvely, a payments specialist with deep expertise in U.S. processing. The collaboration strengthens Paysecure’s offering for merchants targeting the American market, combining advanced orchestration capabilities with Approvely’s strong fraud prevention and chargeback reduction services.

Paysecure’s orchestration platform provides merchants with an end-to-end toolkit for managing payments at scale, including dynamic smart routing, global connectivity, advanced reporting, and a fully customisable checkout. Through integrations with partners such as Approvely, Paysecure enables clients to optimise acceptance rates, control costs, and expand internationally with confidence.

Approvely offers a comprehensive proposition for U.S. merchants, centred on reducing fraud and minimising chargeback exposure. By leveraging an extensive network of banking partners, the company helps businesses improve approval reliability while navigating the complexities of one of the world’s most regulated payments markets.

Under the new partnership, Paysecure clients operating in or expanding into the U.S.—particularly those with a domestic entity—can now access Approvely’s processing capabilities through Paysecure’s connection marketplace. The integration enhances merchants’ ability to process transactions with greater consistency, lower risk, and improved protection against fraud.

Viktoriia Degtiarova, Co-Founder and CCO, Paysecure, said: “For our clients, the U.S. represents a high-value but complex market. This partnership, alongside Paysecure’s extensive product suite, gives merchants a reliable and flexible way to access payment processing in the U.S., while benefiting from advanced fraud prevention, dynamic smart routing, and in-depth reporting. By combining our expertise with trusted local solutions, we’re helping clients expand confidently and optimise performance in one of the most challenging markets globally.”

Chelsie Cooper, Founder & CEO, Approvely, added: “This partnership is about giving merchants a domestic solution they can actually rely on. The U.S. is one of the most demanding payment markets in the world, and by joining forces with Paysecure, we’re making it easier for merchants to process transactions with confidence. Our shared focus on fraud prevention and risk management means clients don’t just get higher approval rates; they get real protection and long-term stability. Together, we’re opening the door for more businesses to succeed in high-growth U.S. verticals.”

The partnership represents a major milestone in Approvely’s U.S. growth strategy. By pairing its domestic processing expertise with Paysecure’s full orchestration suite, a broader range of merchants can now access Approvely’s services. The collaboration provides a comprehensive solution designed to increase acceptance rates and reduce risk.

Both companies also intend to explore opportunities to extend their partnership beyond the United States, aiming to introduce Approvely’s fraud and risk management capabilities in selected non-U.S. markets in the future.