Pepe Coin Faces Dire Warnings of 60% Crash in November 2025

Pepe has been back in the news in the ever-changing climate of meme coins, with analysts making a gloomy prognosis of a 60% crash. PEPE is trading at approximately $0.0000045 as of November 29, 2025, a 2.3% decrease in the past 24 hours, as the rest of the markets shake.

This follows a turbulent month, whereby the token dropped by more than 45% leading to speculations that it marks the end of the meme coin era. Analysts blame the decline of the technical and dwindling retail interest as some of the biggest offenders, and some are even speculating that PEPE may simply disappear unless the sentiment turns.

The crash phobias can be attributed to both macroeconomic forces and internal forces. The risky assets, such as meme coins, are taking a hit with Bitcoin consolidating under $90,000 and tariff issues on the horizon.

The market cap of Pepe, which currently stands at around 1.93 billion, has been squeezed under a decreasing trendline since early 2025 highs. Nevertheless, there are some rays of hope, and some traders are looking forward to the breakout of the recent wedge patterns as the way out of the current recession.

Whale Activity Hits High: 8 Trillion PEPE Transacted to Exchanges

To further add to the bearish story, on-chain data showed on November 26, 2025, that there were huge inflows of whales, and the total number of transferring PEPE tokens to exchanges reached 8 trillion, i.e. the largest number in 30 days.

This trend, which is a precursor to sell-offs, has increased liquidation risks. Whales are seen to be taking advantage of short-lived rises, as was witnessed in a 6% rise this week, which soon deflated.

Nevertheless, there are not only negative signals. The level of engagement among Pepe is still strong, as the social media buzz and trading volumes are maintained at the same level of 150 million dollars per day.

NFT drops that are community-driven, such as NFT drops related to the Pepe meme, still create loyalty among the holders. According to the analysts, PEPE may stabilise in case the whales move towards accumulation and be in a position to reach resistance levels.

PEPE Blasts Out of Wedge: Can it Rebound at $0.00001?

Nevertheless, PEPE exhibited signs of life when it escaped a four-hour pattern of wedge in mid-November that propelled its market cap to $1.93 billion. This is the technical break that is making bulls optimistic about the long-term rally, particularly with the development of altcoin momentum.

Recent increase of 18% on recent sessions, driven by the consolidation of Bitcoin, has some predicting a move to $0.00001 by December unless the sentiment is more widely improved.

However, the road is full of obstacles. The 50% October decline remains fresh in the minds, and the present consolidation at the support levels is putting a test on holder determination. PEPE could be in a position to establish itself at $0.000004 or above, or it is likely to decline further.

Price Analysis: PEPE Stabilises at Major Support on Bearish Projections

PEPE is currently at 0.0000045200 -1, and it has fallen by 1.5% in 24 hours with volumes of $214 million. The daily chart shows a downward trend, the support of which is at $0.0000038 and is doing well.

A head-and-shoulders pattern indicates additional decline, which may go up to $0.000002, should it be violated. The market is currently at a resistance of $0.0000046 -0.000005, and a breakout could be targeted at 0.000006.

The indicators on-chain are mixed: the RSI value of 45 indicates that the market is oversold and can be bounced, whereas the negative value of funding rates implies short domination.

Sell pressure on whales is an added safety factor, but higher inflows on an exchange might be a forerunner of a capitulation bottom. The historical records of past meme coin cycles give an idea of volatility, and PEPE has a history of rapid rebounds that provide some hope.

Analysts Split on Bullish Contender or Bearish Collapse?

PEPE is highly unpredictable in prices. Bears predict a fall to $0.00000335 at the end of the month, and others predict a 67% decline, eliminating recent gains. The bulls respond with targets of $0.00000461 minimum targets in November, and $0.000034 towards the end of the year with whale investment and good conditions.

In the future, Changelly forecasts the range as $0.0000038-0.00000461 in 2025, with the optimistic models looking up to $0.0001 in the case of another meme hype. Projections vary between 2030, with lower and upper limits of 0.00002 to 0.00005, with PEPE growing beyond the speculation phase. The Fear & Greed Index, when it reaches extreme levels of fear, is usually a bottom, and contrarian purchases are made.

Is PEPE Still the Best Meme Coin to Buy?

PEPE is an entrant to the top meme coin status in the tumult, competing with the new entrants, such as Layer Brett. Its cultural meme background in Pepe the Frog has allowed it to have a lasting appeal, and the community activities and presales have made it continue to stay engaged. Analogies of the Dogecoin surviving power imply that PEPE will be able to survive the storm, provided it becomes innovative, possibly with DeFi integrations or gaming tie-ins.

Critics believe, however, that the meme coin industry is becoming more mature, and the example of PEPE declining by 45% is a sign of diminishing newness. PEPE should also differentiate in order not to become obsolete, as alternatives such as Muttum Finance continue to increase in popularity.

Ecosystem Growth: The Engagement Increases amid Price Concerns

Pepe ecosystem is very active, where the meme-inspired dApps and NFTs are being funded by developer grants. The number of users daily increased by 10% this month, with social sites and trading bots. Swaps and staking are less expensive to use because of integrations with Ethereum layer-2s.

Community is built during such events as virtual Pepe festivals, and the influencers enhance their reach. With its combination of comedy and guesswork, PEPE remains topical, as the crypto ecosystem is warning of collapse at the end of November.