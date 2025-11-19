Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 18% in 24 Hours as Telegram Integrates USDT and Mini Apps Hit 500 Million Users

November 19, 2025 – Toncoin has gone on a crypto spurt, rising 18.4% in the last 24 hours to trade at a high of above $6.80 and a temporary high of $7.10, its highest point since June 2025.

The native token of The Open Network (TON) has been firmly listed among the top 10 by market capitalisation of more than 17.2 billion and is rocketing on-chain action and further Telegram integration that has transformed the messaging application into a super-app juggernaut.

It is a great week that TON beats Bitcoin, Ethereum, and almost all major altcoins, and the trading volume is raging over 1.8 billion across exchanges. Daily active address counts exceeding 3.1 million and total value locked reaching a new record of 1.47 billion indicate that TON will be positioned to be the fastest-growing Layer-1 ecosystem in 2025.

Telegram Formally Includes a Native USDT Wallet for 950 Million Users

The major catalyst was the one that exploded only hours ago when Telegram introduced the native Tether (USDT) support directly into its wallet to all 950 million monthly active users.

The integration enables the free and instant transfer of USDT on TON with zero gas in most instances, which makes the payment of stablecoin as easy as hitting a button. Initial statistics indicate that more than 12 million USDT wallets have been generated in the initial six hours, and the volume of transactions has already surpassed the figure of 400 million dollars.

This action erases the final significant source of friction to mainstream adoption and makes TON the default blockchain for the vision of Web3 super-app functionality that Telegram has. Analysts instantly set price targets, some to $12-15 by Q1 2026, in case user onboarding rates remain the same.

Mini Apps Ecosystem Blasts out of Half a Billion Monthly Viewers

Telegram also disclosed that Mini Apps that are based on TON have over 500 million monthly users, as compared to 250 million a few months ago. Viral hits such as Hamster Komp, Notcoin and new gaming titles such as Catizen and Blum have led to massive engagement with daily transactions soaring to 214 million. These play-to-earn and clicker games are fully operating within Telegram messages and do not have to be downloaded; the rewards can be paid right in TON.

The boom has built an exceptionally potent flywheel: new users have found games, gotten free airdrops of TON, converted wins to USDT through the new native wallet, and spent or held in the ecosystem. Posing a closed-loop economy, TON has topped the number of daily transactions in Solana and every Ethereum Layer-2 combined over three days in a row.

Liquidity Program of $1 Billion: TON Foundation Launches

To further boost the rally, the TON Foundation launched the second round of its $1 billion liquidity incentive program by granting and matching pools to DeFi protocols that sustain volume. TVL has already increased by three times on projects such as STON.fi and DeDust, and new triple-digit APY yield farms have already drained Ethereum and BNB Chain.

The whales have been aggressive with wallets containing over 1 million TON, collecting an extra 8.4 million tokens (56 million dollars) in the last 48 hours. The exchange outflows reached their peak in the month, and this is a strong indication that hands will expect a very high price.

Technicals Bull Signal Since 2024 Strongest

In terms of charting, TON has already separated off a 20-month cup and handle pattern with huge volume confirmation. The weekly RSI is at 78 and non-divergent, and the golden cross between 50 and 200-day moving averages was realised two weeks ago.

The nearest resistance is at $7.40 (high of 2024), and the weekly close above that resistance will allow progress towards the psychological resistance of $10 and ultimately, the all-time high of about 8.25.

The support between 5.80 and 6.00 is very high, supported by the intersection of the 50-day EMA and the past breakout area. Liquidation heatmaps indicate that there are over 180 million short positions above $7.50, which could trigger a violent short squeeze in case the momentum is maintained.

The Future of Price Projections Goes Ultra-Bullish 2025-2026

Large institutions have scurried to revise predictions after the announcement of today. Standard Chartered now aims at 14 by end-2025 on the basis of the unparalleled distribution strength of Telegram.

On-chain analysts also note that the network has had a retention rate of over 68% of users in the 30 days (three times higher than the industry average) as an indication of true organic growth and not mercenary farming.

Even conservative models that assume that 10% of the Telegram user base participates actively in TON-based features are projected to reach a market cap of between 50 and 80 billion in 24 months, which means that the market cap will reach 20 and above per token with the same dynamics as at present.

TON Becomes the Leader of Mass-Adoption

With Bitcoin being consolidated and Ethereum Layer-2s fighting to get any share of the DeFi pie, TON has silently brought to fruition the initial crypto vision: a network where people and businesses can make payments and deploy applications in the hundreds of millions without fees.

USDT is now native, games are currently payable immediately, and with reportedly major brand deals on the way out, Toncoin has become the antichrist and is now leading the pack in the race to mainstream blockchain adoption.

The second resistance test of 7.40 comes in hours. A clean break would prove TON as the breakout star of November 2025, which is undisputed and may be the highest-performing big-cap asset of the entire cycle. To date, one clear message of the market is that the Telegram era of crypto has formally started, and Toncoin is at the helm.