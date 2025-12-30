National Energy Leaders Pledge Support for Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2026

Senior figures from prominent state-backed and nationally rooted energy companies have confirmed their participation at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, underlining the increasing importance of national champions as Libya moves to revitalise its upstream sector. Turkey’s TPAO, Hungary’s MOL Plc. and Poland’s ORLEN Group will be represented at executive level, signalling renewed confidence from government-backed operators as Libya advances new licensing rounds and upstream development.

Taking place from 24–26 January 2026 in Tripoli, the fourth edition of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit comes at a pivotal moment for the country’s energy industry. Libya is fast-tracking upstream investment, refining its licensing framework and easing operational barriers across key producing basins. Held under the theme Infrastructure & Investment Driving Energy Growth, the summit has the official backing of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Turkey’s national oil company TPAO has emerged as one of the most proactive state-backed entrants to Libya’s upstream sector. In June 2025, the company signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding with the NOC, covering geological and geophysical work across four offshore blocks, including a 10,000-kilometre 2D seismic programme. Having also qualified as an operator in Libya’s 2025 bid round, TPAO has signalled its willingness to commit both capital and technical expertise as the country reopens to international collaboration. TPAO CEO Ahmet Türkoğlu is scheduled to speak at LEES 2026.

ORLEN Group has strengthened its position in Libya following improvements in the operating climate. Via its subsidiary PGNiG Upstream North Africa, the company restarted plans for active exploration in 2025 after force majeure was lifted, consolidating its presence in the Murzuq Basin. ORLEN operates the 5,500 km² EPL 113 concession and has worked closely with the NOC and Zallaf Oil and Gas on production outlooks at the Al-Wafa field, technical collaboration and gas infrastructure development. The group is also assessing further upstream prospects as Libya targets higher output levels. ORLEN Group CEO Ireneusz Fąfara will address delegates at LEES 2026.

Hungary’s MOL Plc. will attend the summit after qualifying as an operator in Libya’s first international licensing round in almost 20 years. This achievement supports MOL’s broader strategy to grow its international upstream portfolio and diversify crude supply sources, positioning Libya as a potential cornerstone market for long-term expansion. The company will be represented by Zsombor Marton, Group Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production.

“The participation of national energy champions such as TPAO, MOL and ORLEN Group underscores the renewed confidence state-backed operators are placing in Libya’s upstream potential,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital & Power. “Their long-term outlook, institutional backing and operational capabilities will be critical to driving sustainable investment and production growth.”

Industry stakeholders are invited to join global and regional leaders at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli to assess opportunities across one of North Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2026 provides a high-level platform for partnership building, innovation and long-term sector development.