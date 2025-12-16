TEKCE Strengthens International Property Network With New Partner and Affiliate Initiatives

TEKCE has expanded its global offering with the launch of upgraded Partner and Affiliate Programmes that provide real estate professionals and content creators with transparent tools for overseas sales. Participants gain real-time CRM insight, white-label access to over 7,000 verified listings, and a clear, trackable sales workflow.

Announcing the update, TEKCE Real Estate said the programmes are designed to make cross-border property transactions more efficient and rewarding. Delivered through the MyTEKCE platform and a white-label version of the TEKCE App, partners and affiliates can track activity in real time, offer branded client experiences, and market properties across Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus.

“Real estate is ultimately a trust business. We built our model so every stakeholder can clearly see what’s happening, when, and why,” said Özkan Tekçe, COO of TEKCE Real Estate. “Through MyTEKCE and our partner ecosystem, you don’t just collaborate with TEKCE, you work transparently inside our system with your brand, your clients, and full process visibility from first inquiry to commission payout. Every challenge we once faced as a partner became a building block of this system. We designed this program so our partners never have to encounter those same obstacles.”

Global reach and local control

Designed for brokerages and independent advisors, TEKCE’s Partner Program enables a Dubai agent serving a buyer for Spain or a Stockholm advisor serving a client for Türkiye to work within TEKCE’s infrastructure and inventory while retaining their client relationships.

MyTEKCE is a state-of-the-art international real estate partnership platform developed by TEKCE. It allows users to register, track, and manage clients transparently and in real-time. Partners are onboarded into MyTEKCE platform, where they can track client status in TEKCE’s CRM, buyer preferences, communication logs, viewing tours, offer stage, sales price, and commission status, reducing uncertainty and eliminating back-channel concerns.

TEKCE App is available as a white-label solution so partners can present thousands of listings under their own brand identity (logo, visuals, contact links) while leveraging TEKCE’s verified, daily updated, international portfolio. This combines enterprise-grade scale with local personalization. The work hundreds of TEKCE team members put in every day ultimately flows through to our partners, empowering them with the full strength of our collective expertise.

A win-win model for wider audiences

TEKCE’s Affiliate Program extends beyond property professionals to alumni buyers and sellers, travel agencies, influencers, bloggers, YouTubers, SEO experts, digital marketers, and other creators with engaged audiences. After joining, affiliates generate unique links via MyTEKCE, connect their audiences to TEKCE listings, and earn referral income on verified transactions—without needing to become real estate agents. The model is engineered as a transparent, win-win system for all stakeholders.

Verified inventory, international footprint

TEKCE operates 20 offices across 5 countries, including hubs in Spain (Alicante, Barcelona, Málaga), Türkiye (Alanya, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Bursa, Fethiye, İstanbul, İzmir, Mersin, Trabzon, Yalova), the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Northern Cyprus (Kyrenia), and Sweden (Stockholm). This footprint gives partners and affiliates dependable supply and on-the-ground expertise for cross-border clients.

“Partnership should be measurable,” added Özkan Tekçe. “Our CRM-driven model shows every step so partners and affiliates can build long-term businesses on transparency. To support these processes, we have established a dedicated Partner Management team. All stakeholders can now manage their workflows much more easily and efficiently with the assistance of partner representatives assigned specifically to them. Our partner and affiliate networks now span over 100 countries, supporting a shared mission: to create a transparent, tech-powered, and people-centered real estate industry.”

About TEKCE Real Estate

TEKCE is a global real estate company with 20 offices in 5 countries. With a digital-first approach, multilingual local teams, and a proprietary CRM ecosystem, TEKCE delivers a transparent, data-driven experience for buyers, sellers, partners, and affiliates. MyTEKCE and the TEKCE App support end-to-end visibility and white-label branding, enabling trusted collaborations at an international scale. Learn more at tekce.com/corporate/partnership and tekce.com/corporate/affiliate-program.