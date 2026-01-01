deVere CEO: 2026 Investment Success Will Hinge on Judgment Over Comfort

Investors are set to encounter a more exacting yet opportunity-rich environment in 2026, according to the chief executive of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms, as markets continue to adjust to new global realities.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says the year ahead will favour discipline, selectivity and execution rather than reliance on broad market momentum.

Markets, he notes, have largely adapted to an era defined by higher interest rates, geopolitical tension and rapid technological advancement. This adjustment has produced clearer pricing signals and sharper differentiation between companies delivering results and those trading on expectation alone.

“Opportunity isn’t disappearing, it’s becoming more precise.”

Looking ahead, Nigel Green highlights three global forces likely to shape investor outcomes in 2026: the shift of artificial intelligence from promise to performance, the continued dominance of a narrow group of market leaders, and volatility driven by policy decisions.

He argues that each of these dynamics creates openings for investors prepared to engage actively rather than withdraw.

AI moves from ambition to accountability

Artificial intelligence remains a major driver of global corporate investment, with substantial capital committed over the past two years to infrastructure, computing capacity, research and deployment.

The focus is now turning firmly to outcomes.

“Markets are no longer paying for potential alone,” says Nigel Green. “They’re paying for delivery and performance.”

While some companies are already translating AI investment into cash flow and margin gains, others continue to struggle with scale, pricing and execution, amid elevated costs and uneven revenue growth.

The deVere CEO expects these differences to become more pronounced in 2026.

“Execution separates leaders from laggards,” he notes. “This creates clearer opportunity for investors who focus on fundamentals rather than hype.”

He adds that this phase reinforces the long-term investment case for AI by rewarding efficiency, discipline and realistic expectations.

Market concentration sharpens selection

Global equity performance continues to be driven by a relatively small group of dominant companies. Although this concentration heightens sensitivity to earnings and guidance, it also clarifies where leadership resides.

“When leadership is narrow, analysis matters more,” says Nigel Green. “Strength is visible, and weakness is exposed quickly.”

This environment accelerates price discovery, with companies that deliver rewarded decisively and those that disappoint repriced without delay. The gap between leaders and the wider market continues to widen.

For investors, this supports selective positioning rather than broad exposure.

“Dispersion creates opportunity,” he adds. “It rewards those willing to back quality and move away from comfort.”

Policy volatility creates entry points

Policy decisions remain a powerful catalyst for market movement. Interest rate expectations continue to influence risk appetite, while uncertainty around timing persists as inflation trends diverge and economic data sends mixed signals.

Rather than eroding opportunity, Nigel Green believes this volatility creates it.

“Volatility driven by policy creates entry points. Repricing is where opportunity emerges.”

Trade policy remains a significant factor, with abrupt tariff decisions earlier in the year triggering sharp market reactions and highlighting the sensitivity of investor sentiment. Supply chains continue to adjust, particularly for internationally exposed businesses.

Fiscal policy adds further complexity. While tax incentives have supported earnings, they have also raised expectations, prompting investors to focus more closely on the quality and sustainability of growth.

Taken together, these forces suggest a market that is active, selective and responsive, rather than fragile.

“I believe in 2026 we’ll see that strong returns don’t require calm conditions,” the deVere Group CEO concludes.

“They require judgment, discipline, and the confidence to act when pricing adjusts.”