Costco Phantomgogo G63 Recall Canada Raises Safety Concerns Over E-Scooters

Recalls of some products happen frequently. This one isn’t. Once sold with great enthusiasm at Costco Canada, the Phantomgogo G63 Electric Snow Scooter was recently recalled for reasons that go well beyond a manufacturing flaw. Fundamentally, this recall raises concerns about the speed at which our mobility devices are developing—sometimes more quickly than our safety frameworks can keep up.

The official notice from Transport Canada states that the G63 does not comply with important federal safety regulations for snowmobiles. Although that sounds technical, it refers to a very important issue. Important safety features like occupant protection, compliant lighting systems, and identification standards like a valid VIN are absent from the scooter. These aren’t small details; they’re crucial elements of the design that lower risk, particularly on low-visibility winter rides.

Category Details Product Phantomgogo G63 Electric Snow Scooter Retailer Costco Wholesale Canada Sales Window Nov 2024–Apr 2025 (#1815878), Dec 2025–Jan 2026 (#1941294) Recall Reference Transport Canada Safety Recall #2026-044 Non-Compliance Areas CMVSS 1201 & 115: Support, controls, lights, safety guards, VIN Identified Risk Elevated risk of serious injury due to structural and design failures Customer Action Required Stop use immediately and return to any Costco location for refund Manufacturer Contact cs@phantomgogo.com or 1-866-570-8755 (9 AM–5 PM PT) Published Date February 12, 2026 Government Link www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca

Authorities imposed stricter regulations after categorizing it as a snowmobile. That distinction raised the bar considerably, and the Phantomgogo G63 just failed to meet it in spite of its svelte design and contemporary appeal.

Lightweight, battery-powered, and apparently well-suited to Canadian winters, the product had gained popularity as a fashionable seasonal ride. Many consumers found it to be a surprisingly cost-effective alternative to purchasing a full-scale snowmobile for navigating snowy streets. Its allure—and blind spot—was found in its affordability.

Costco took swift action. Letters and emails were exchanged. Returns were accepted without inquiry. The business’s customer service is still very effective, which is consistent with its overall reputation for protecting consumers. However, a more intricate story that shows how new transportation products can surpass current safety classifications is being told behind the seamless logistics.

Purchases made during almost two winter seasons are covered by the recall. The fact that two distinct product codes are involved suggests that this wasn’t merely a bad batch. A systemic oversight occurred. Furthermore, it’s simple to imagine how injuries might have happened in more severe circumstances given the categories of failure—controls, shielding, and lighting.

To the best of our knowledge, they didn’t, which is especially lucky.

A customer who purchased the G63 in December of last year stated that they mostly used it for quick weekend excursions to and from the corner store. “Until I tried it at dusk—then I realized how poor the visibility really was,” he recalled, “it felt stable.” His comments follow a trend that seems to have been validated by Transport Canada: the product functioned well in certain, ideal circumstances but showed serious problems in more taxing situations.

The official notice makes it very evident that this vehicle is legally a snowmobile and not just a consumer device. According to that definition, it must adhere to CMVSS 1201, a standard designed to safeguard riders in icy conditions with erratic terrain and fluctuating visibility. These are precautions, not merely recommendations. And a number of them were missed by the G63.

Transport Canada was able to identify the non-conformity without waiting for accidents by using updated compliance tracking. Compared to previous recall cycles, when injuries frequently came first and action second, that is a noticeably better detection system.

The way that this recall relates to consumer expectations regarding hybrid vehicles is what makes it so intriguing. The G63 isn’t exactly a full-fledged snowmobile, but it’s also not a typical scooter. It is a member of the expanding category of seasonal electric rides that blur the boundaries between entertainment and utility. These rides are made for recreation and are used for transportation.

The reference to occupant support made me stop as I went over the specifications once more. We frequently assume that winter gear will keep us safe, but we are often unaware of how much of our safety is built into the machine itself.

It is now recommended that customers return the G63 to any Costco location. There is flexibility because no deadline is specified. However, the notice’s wording is firm—stop using it right away. No matter how long the scooter is used, a complete refund will be given. Despite its simplicity, that method works remarkably well to guarantee a prompt and consistent response.

It is to be hoped that in the future, manufacturers and retailers will work together more closely in the early phases of import and design. Future releases can avoid the financial and reputational consequences that follow a recall by ensuring that product specifications are in line with national safety standards from the start.

Particularly in colder climates where innovation has frequently lagged, the mobility sector is growing. If products like the G63 are designed with compliance and climate in mind, they can close significant gaps. There will always be a need for small, portable, electrically powered vehicles. Actually, it’s probably going to speed up.

This type of product could develop into something extremely flexible—safe, adjustable, and completely in line with Canadian conditions—with improved foresight, more thorough pre-sale assessments, and improved communication with regulators.

It will be interesting to see how Phantomgogo reacts in the upcoming months. Will the G63 be retooled with improved parts? By next winter, will there be a certified, safer alternative? The response may influence many former owners’ future faith in the company and this new market for winter-ready vehicles.

Customers of Costco can now feel somewhat reassured by the company’s effective, open, and fully accountable handling of the problem. Perhaps that’s the more important lesson here. Safety is still the most important factor in a retail environment where speed and novelty frequently rule.