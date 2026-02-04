How Dr. Jay Johnson Prepares Coaches, Authors, and Speakers to Monetize Their Message and Expand Global Influence

Everyone has a unique story that contains a valuable message. Is it luck that allows successful speakers to turn theirs into income and influence? Or is it something else?

His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Jay Johnson, C.O.I.E., provides expert insight into this: turning your message into income takes a special kind of skill that is developed through guidance. Reputable speakers like Dr. Moirar Leveille, Dr. Traci Brooks, and more have all reached out to him for the curation of their unique story, and today, they are all wildly successful and influential leaders.

From Story to Structure: Dr. Jay’s Method of Message Monetization

Dr. Jay Johnson’s early years unfolded in entertainment. He sang, danced, acted, and worked behind the scenes as a writer and producer. Like many creatives, he learned a hard lesson early. Talent alone does not pay bills. He has openly shared, “I was a ‘starving’ artist. I realized I didn’t know how to monetize my art at that point.”

That changed everything.

When he got exposed to the seminar industry and gained storytelling experience, he recognized the broken model. Speakers earned and event companies earned, but attendees kept buying programs without learning how to create value of their own.

Dr. Jay realized he himself was trapped in that cycle. So, he decided to change it from applause to outcomes.

This philosophy now defines his role as a United Nations Peace Ambassador, international speaker coach, and founder of I MPower Inc. His main goal is to help people turn what they know into something the market will pay for, while keeping purpose intact.

Dr. Jay believes influence grows when speakers understand who they serve and what problem they solve.

His process follows this disciplined flow:

Identify the ideal audience in detail.

Define the main problem they face.

Shape a solution that is reachable and useful.

Package that solution into a program or offer.

Teach delivery skills that invite action.

Stories of Momentum

Dr. Traci Brooks, CEO of Brooks Financial Institute LLC, worked with Dr. Jay while still refining her presentation. Her program sold during pre-launch. Confidence followed income, not the other way around. Today, her work in financial literacy helps families stand strong in uncertain economies.

In addition, Dr. Moirar Leveille, PhD, IMD, LMHC, CDSE, worked with Dr. Jay on several Signature Talks that amplified her speaking and education business. Dr. Leveille is now a sought-after keynote speaker for Yale University, CICA International University & Seminary, WOLCF, and is a United Nations Peace Ambassador.

Furthermore, Leland Rubin, an insurance entrepreneur, refined his message alongside his wife with Dr. Jay. Their income grew from $100,000 per year to over $1 million in eleven months. Today, they speak globally on family wealth education.

Myrtha Dubois, founder of Myrtha Dubois Coaching & Consulting, turned one talk into a bestselling book. She now coaches others to reach international bestseller status and has been featured on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square.

Dr. Jay insists pricing must match value. Many speakers underprice from fear or overprice from ego. His guidance pushes clients to focus on service first. Profits follow purpose when solutions are clear.

Inside I MPower Inc.: Programs Built for Practical Results

I MPower Inc. exists to give speakers systems that move them forward step by step, such as:

The Secrets of Storytelling Masterclass: This teaches how to tell your story like an expert, and how not to tell your life history like an amateur.

Monetize Me Live: This is a live pitch environment. Participants present ideas to experienced entrepreneurs and receive direct feedback on profit potential.

Monetize Me: This focuses on one-on-one development. Ideas become structured programs or products designed to solve clear problems.

Signature Talks: This focuses on customized message development and speaker training. This includes storytelling, offer creation, and delivery skills that invite enrollment.

Signature Talks Experience: This is a live stage environment. Speakers present, sell, and qualify for larger platforms, including TED-style opportunities and media stages.

Dr. Jay has written over 500 Signature Talks and shared stages with leaders such as Les Brown, Sharon Lechter, Kevin Harrington, and Baron Sir Dr. James Dentley III.

Conclusion

Dr. Jay Johnson’s work is the need of today. There is a message, and there is meaning… but a lack of proper delivery can cause the message to disappear. Through I MPower Inc., Dr. Jay prepares coaches, authors, and speakers to learn from their ideas without losing their why. His focus remains on teaching skills, building value, and serving first. This is precisely why he is extremely in demand within the public speaking landscape.