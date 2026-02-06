Raban Al Safina – RAS Group’s Facility Management Services

Raban Al Safina (RAS) Group was founded in 1997 in Baghdad, Iraq. Starting with the launch of Raban Al Safina for General Contracting, RAS Group has built a solid reputation as a market leader in several industries, including construction, industrial manufacturing, and energy, especially oil and gas.

RAS Group’s success is attributable to an unerring commitment to excellence, with its dedication to continuous advancement and improvement. The Group has established itself as a leader in Iraqi’s energy market, generating circa 1,500 MW of power to support the country’s energy sector, fueling sustainable growth and national development.

Raban Al Safina Group’s reputation for innovation and excellence underscores the organization’s role as a driving force in the industry, as well as a trusted partner for its clients. Comprising a constellation of leading companies spanning various market sectors, RAS Group is dedicated to building a brighter, more sustainable future, both within Iraq and beyond. By harnessing the collective strength of its diverse subsidiaries, the Group delivers exceptional solutions that meet the changing needs of its clients, driving innovation and fostering sustainable practices. RAS Group has more than 40 subsidiaries, each of which are market leaders in their respective industries.

Rather than simply delivering solutions, RAS Group creates and nurtures enduring partnerships with its clients. The organization’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and quality drives all its activities. Adhering to stringent international standards, RAS Group adopts a client-centric approach to doing business, ensuring that every solution is tailored to each client’s unique needs, enabling the Group to not only meet its clients’ needs, but also surpass their expectations.

Services provided by RAS Group and its subsidiaries include:

Digital Transformation Services

Training and Education

Software Development

Networking and Communication

E-Government Solutions

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Cybersecurity Services

Consulting and Advisory Services

Managed IT Services

Cloud Services

IT Infrastructure Services

Support and Maintenance Services

In the realms of facility management, RAS Group organizes resources and manages teams and equipment to ensure operational efficiency. The Group also provides a full spectrum of software services, including custom software development, app development, enterprise resource planning systems, content management protocols, and customer relationship management systems.

RAS Group also provides capacity-building services and professional training programs, empowering organizations and their people. RAS Group’s training services center not only on improving performance and enhancing skills, but also fostering leadership.

From consulting and strategy to implementation and support, RAS Group’s expert services help clients mitigate risks, improve operational efficiency, and achieve their institutional goals. From the planning, design, and execution of large-scale infrastructure projects to providing advanced solutions for data centers and ICT systems, RAS Group does more than just deliver solutions: it builds enduring partnerships with its clients. Adopting a customer-centric approach and adhering to the highest international standards, the Group and its subsidiaries ensure that every solution is tailormade to meet each client’s unique needs, surpassing their expectations by delivering optimal outcomes.

Raban Al Safina Group was launched with the mission of empowering Iraq’s future, contributing to the country’s reconstruction, progress, and renaissance. The organization’s vision is to develop and invest in national talent through the provision of attractive job opportunities, leveraging the power of technology to fuel growth, develop vital sectors in Iraq, and establish a genuine national industry.

Led by its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Saadi Saihood, RAS Group is committed to developing human capital while establishing the company and its subsidiaries as leaders in technological innovation, efficiency, problem-solving, and sustainability. RAS Group is committed to developing Iraq’s oil and energy sectors along with other critical industries, as well as imparting a positive societal impact through its expansive portfolio of charitable and humanitarian initiatives.