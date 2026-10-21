Moderna Stock Is Up 600% This Year — But the Real Story Is What It’s Building Next

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna was one of the most talked-about companies on earth. Its mRNA vaccine was approved at remarkable speed, rivaling Pfizer in the race to protect millions of people, and in 2022 the company pulled in more than $18 billion in revenue. The stock climbed into the triple digits. For a biotech that had spent years operating in relative obscurity, the moment felt almost surreal.

Then demand faded. Revenue fell. Losses mounted. And Moderna stock, which had become something of a household name during lockdowns, drifted steadily lower, touching a 52-week low of just $22.29 at some point in the past year. That’s a number worth sitting with for a moment — a company that once generated billions in a single quarter, trading near its worst levels in years.

But 2026 has looked very different. Moderna stock has climbed more than 600% this year, and as of this week it was trading around $242, hovering near a new 52-week high of $243.98 reached on October 20. The market cap sits at roughly $96 billion. What changed? The short answer is oncology. The longer answer involves a personalized cancer vaccine, a partnership with Merck, and a dataset that investors have been anticipating for months.

Moderna is testing a cancer vaccine called intismeran autogene, designed to be personalized for each patient based on the specific mutations present in their tumor. When paired with Merck’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda, the combination showed positive Phase 3 results for melanoma, meeting recurrence-free survival goals. Moderna and Merck have since moved toward preparing an FDA submission. Ahead of a full data presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology congress, investor enthusiasm has been difficult to contain. The stock jumped nearly 5.7% on October 20 alone, outpacing its sector by a wide margin.

It’s possible that some of this enthusiasm is running ahead of what the commercial reality will actually look like. The vaccine is personalized — meaning it cannot be mass-produced in advance and must be manufactured individually for each patient. If approved, the rollout would be slower and more operationally complex than a standard drug launch, and the costs involved would be significant.

There’s a meaningful gap between a successful clinical trial and the kind of revenue that justifies a $96 billion valuation. Wall Street seems split on exactly this question, with the average analyst price target sitting at roughly $123 — less than half of where the stock is currently trading. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and others have issued sell or neutral ratings, pointing to what they describe as unrealistic market expectations for how broadly the mRNA cancer platform might work across different tumor types.

Moderna Stock

There’s also the fact that Moderna’s underlying financials remain challenging. Annual revenue for the most recent period came in at $1.94 billion — a fraction of its pandemic peak — with a net loss of $2.82 billion. The company is burning cash while funding an extensive clinical pipeline across 10 trials for its cancer vaccine candidate alone. That math requires the oncology bet to pay off meaningfully, and within a reasonable timeframe.

Still, watching this story unfold, it’s hard not to recognize that the company’s core technology has already done something genuinely difficult: it proved that mRNA could be used to build safe, effective, large-scale vaccines under extraordinary time pressure. That’s not a small thing. The question now is whether the same platform, applied to the far more complex biology of cancer, can do something similarly unexpected. The INTerpath-001 trial results for melanoma suggest it might, at least in that specific setting. Whether that extends to other cancers — lung, pancreatic, colorectal — remains very much to be seen.

There’s a feeling, looking at where Moderna stock is today compared to where it was a year ago, that the market is making a large, early bet on a science that hasn’t yet been fully proven outside the lab and limited trial settings. That’s how biotech often works. Some of those bets pay off enormously. Others don’t. For Moderna, the next few months of clinical data and regulatory conversations will likely tell investors quite a bit more than any analyst price target currently can.