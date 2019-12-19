Fitness plan for slimming down in your 50s

The prospect of cutting down weight can be a daunting experience for the middle-aged, but it is possible when you take a holistic approach. Keep in mind that metabolism is one of the most complex processes in the human body (as evidenced by all the efforts by people to lose weight) and so because you won’t be able to consume a single food product to lose weight, or take up a diet that keeps you in perfect shape throughout, the best option is to target every aspect of human health that contributes to weight.

In this article we look at a number of things that you can do every day to keep your metabolic rate optimized so that you don’t have problems with weight in your 50s. So here we go!

Strength Training

Strength training can seem like a leap for someone who’s never worked out before, but it’s actually pretty easy to get into. The trick is to pick something simple like cardio exercises, and prepare yourself for short, intense workout sessions that you can perform one after another without giving your body time to rest. Work with a trainer to come up with the best workout for you and prepare to sweat!

Prepare and eat more meals at home

If you’re not already doing this, it could be possible that you’re not getting the full range of nutrients that are needed for proper metabolic function. Bear in mind that supplements are sometimes necessary for getting essential vitamins and minerals into the bloodstream, but ultimately, the best way to provide nutrients to the body is with healthy, home-cooked meals.

Eat a whole-foods-based diet

Try to get as much whole foods into your diet as possible – that way, you will really the benefits of high fiber, proteins, and amino acids. Foods such as brown rice and unprocessed flour contain fiber and proteins in just the right amounts. And also, this will help to keep you feeling full for longer; and eliminate the need to load up on snacks. White flour should be consumed minimally, or avoided altogether; as well as deep-fried foods, which require much more stomach acid to digest. This won’t mean that food will such for you; it just means that you will have to cultivate a new taste for food.

Set realistic goals

Whatever your weight loss goals are, make sure not to overburden yourself with unrealistic goals and expectations. This is quite a common problem in weight loss and it can cause you to lose morale before any headway is made. So instead of comparing your progress with other people, remember that everybody’s body responds differently to exercise and dieting, and focus on implementing a system that allows you to lose weight over time.

Boost your daily activity level

If you take the car whenever you go out, then it might be time you started walking again. This doesn’t have to mean allocating an hour ever morning for walks (although that would be great!), instead, it means finding time to engage your body outdoors.

We emphasize outdoors because it’s much easier to stay active for longer when you’re outside than in the gym or at the house. But on the same note, you can burn a lot of calories by doing extensive cleaning at home.

However, since you won’t be doing this everyday, then why not take the dog out for a walk everyday, or spend time with family at the park where you can play games and have fun?

Change how and when you eat

Pay attention to you eating habits and avoid eating out of boredom. There’s always a chance that people eat food when in fact the body is asking for water; so make sure your body is not fooling you into thinking you’re hungry. Count the hours between meals if you have to and watch food portions.

Get your sleep

We understand that sleep deprivation is more prevalent in people who are past a certain age, but that makes it even more important to practice proper sleep hygiene. Don’t fall for the habit of sleeping four hours a night; that might cause other problems with your health. If you can’t sleep through the night, then speak to a health expert about the possibility of having a sleeping disorder.

Evaluate your family health history

People that have long-standing medical conditions may be at a higher risk of developing other health problems, so learn about your family medical history so that you can take the necessary steps to prevent diseases that are likely to affect you. This is also important when coming up with a fitness routine because you don’t want to strain your body beyond what’s possible.

Stay connected with active friends

Having a social life can do more for your health than you imagine. People who have strong social contacts throughout their lives tend to live longer and are generally happier. Find people that share your interests and enthusiasm for life and make them a constant in your daily life. This will go a long way in keeping you motivated to watch your health.

Be a Kid Again

We all make the mistake of taking life too seriously from time to time, but it’s a problem if this becomes who you are. Remember a time when you truly felt free and kept the same attitude as you went about your business?

Apply this system to your life and it will change the way you approach this s like weight loss.So in conclusion, take things easy and remember to smile!

Like this: Like Loading...