3 Small Business Tech Trends to Leverage Now

With over 5.9 million SMEs in the UK, the competition can be fierce in some sectors.

So if as a small business owner you’re looking to grow in 2020 it’s important to stay on top of business trends and news.

In post we’ll discuss the top three emerging small business tech trends you need to pay attention to.

By taking advantage of these rising trends you’ll be more effective, save a ton of time and take your business to the next level.

Top 3 Small Business Tech Trends

Cloud Technology

The cloud is going to become increasingly prominent in the years to come as companies move more of their business functions to online-based systems. As of 2018 research finds, 88% of UK businesses were already using cloud services.

Thanks to the cloud, small businesses can access technologies that were beyond them not so long ago. And that facility gives them a level playing field with much larger enterprises.

Another major advantage of the cloud is its affordability. Because you only pay for the services you use, your running costs will be much lower. Besides, most cloud-software make it easy to upgrade to more features as your needs change. So you can keep a lean infrastructure as you scale your business.

Cloud software also allows for flexibility and remote working with more ease than ever before. The end result of that being contented staff – if you have them – and improved staff retention.

Indeed, this is the case for accounting software. Here is what cloud accountants BrooksCity had to say. Cloud accounting software gives SMEs the opportunity to invest in a low-cost technology platform. One that offers robust solutions and the ability to stay on top of your accounts from anywhere and at any time.

Automation Software and AI

Every year businesses in the UK are losing 120 hours to admin duties. This is a significant amount of time that small business owners can use instead to push their business forward. The rise of automation can be seen as a relief at a time when everyone is busier than ever.

Although still in its infancy, the rate of adoption for automation software is increasing at a rapid pace. And with good reason, entrepreneurs are able to achieve more with less by replacing manual processes with automated ones.

AI assistants for example can take mundane tasks like scheduling, notes taking or follow-ups off your plate. Think of all the time you spend chasing late payments, another growing problem.

Or you can use a chatbot to interact with your customers on your behalf. This not only frees up your support staff but gives customers instant answers to their queries.

Automation can be used for any number of processes, no matter their complexity. A growing number of very affordable solutions make this a very interesting proposition for small businesses looking to get ahead of the curve.

Personalisation of Customer Service

The customer relationship is in a constant state of evolution. We live in an era of technology with a range of channels through which prospects may reach you.

Today’s customers are product and brand aware and tend to have sound knowledge of the organization they are working with or buying from. In such an environment there is a massive expectation for customized services.

Such services must cater to the exact needs and wants of your customer, increasing their feeling of connection to your company. In other words, it keeps the customer satisfied.

As recent statistics show, seventy-eight per cent of consumers view content relevant to them as a determining factor in their decision to buy. And two-thirds of them, can and will switch brands if service is poor.

This means that the delivery of a personalised customer experience should be at the heart of your customer relationship strategy.

Conclusion

As we have seen, the small business space is ever evolving. But if you take the time to implement these key tech trends you have every chance of hitting your business growth goals and leaving your competition in the dust.

Like this: Like Loading...