Bitcoin has come a long way and has slowly made its place not only in the heart of people but also in smart phones. I say so because gone are the days when Bitcoin was just a mere trading pleasure. It has moved on from that phase and now found a place outside the outlets and stores that say “Bitcoin accepted here.”

Oh, yes! Bitcoin is now accepted as a mode of payment by famous brands like Microsoft, Rolex, and Dell among others. It is not the end, the list continues. Read this article to find out all the amazing things that you can buy with Bitcoin.

Alienware Gaming PC

If you are a tech-head or crazy about Video games then you will be glad to know that Newegg’s Alienware is making some cool area 51 boxes that focus on fast graphics proceeding speed. You can easily get a pair for yourself by paying in Bitcoin. Yes, you heard it right! Newegg accepts Bitcoin as a mode of payment. So, if you have already earned enough Bitcoins, time to chill with some cool video games.

Diamond and gold Jewelry

A diamond is a girl’s best friend and also a great investment. So, if you are interested in diamonds, you can own one with Bitcoins. Yes, REEDS Jewelers have started accepting Bitcoin payment for their beautiful diamond and gold jewelry. You can also visit their website and pay for any jewelry item in BTC. Sounds cool, isn’t it?

Charter a yacht

Isn’t it beautiful if you could just take a break from all the hustle-bustle and go for a peaceful trip on a yacht, enjoying the deep silence and warmth of the sea? Well, now it is possible with Yacht Base that takes you to the trip, to beautiful destinations of Caribbean, Croatia, Greece, & Italy. The Yacht base can make your dream trip possible with payment in Bitcoin. So, you can enjoy a peaceful, well-deserved trip after trading Bitcoin hard and becoming bitcoin-billionaire.com.

Rolex

Rolex is a well-known brand that needs no introduction. Seems the brand has also understood the value of Bitcoin and that is the reason it is offering stylish watches for Bitcoin payments. Rolex is offering watches at a decent price of $7,450 or 1.0 BTC, so hurry up and get one before it’s too late.

Allurez Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Seems like the Jewelry industry has understood the value of Bitcoin and that is the reason why so many jewelry outlets have come forward to accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment. One of such jewelry outlet is Allurez Diamonds & Fine Jewelry. This fine Jewelry outlet is offering a 14-carat gold chain for Bitcoin payment. Gold is never a bad investment as it’s value always goes up, so you can go ahead and get this if interested. You can get the amazing Gold chain for $7072 or 0.95 BTC.

Amazing Flight to space

Spending Bitcoin for a flight to space is worth it. It is something that you must add to your “to-do list”. You will be glad to know that Virgin Galactic accepts Bitcoin as a mode of payment for an amazing trip for their suborbital flights. You will be amazed to know that Virgin Galactic is booked until 2021. So, it is something that you must give a try to. Book a seat for yourself today at $250,000 or 33.6 BTC. Trust me, it is worth it. Once in a lifetime experience!What do you think of Bitcoin? Please share with us your thoughts.