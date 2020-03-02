Kemer is a beautiful seaside resort city in Turkey along the southern Mediterranean coast. Lately, Kemer has garnered worldwide interest as a tourist spot with its turquoise blue waters, hills, and pine forests.



However, today, Kemer is not just simply appealing for seasonal tourists, but also to those who are keen on buying homes or commercial estates in Turkey.

Real estate investment is a crucial step while deciding on investment choices. The economic stability of a country, its culture and popularity, and accessibility are all matters of important consideration.



So if you are considering buying a property in Turkey, here are some of the best reasons why you should consider Kemer for making a real estate investment.

State Infrastructure and Ease of Transport

For real estate investors, it is imperative to choose a location after taking into account the infrastructure necessary for investment, alongside an easy and reduced cost of transportation.



Turkey stands out with its brilliant technical infrastructure— ease of transport and communications, consequently making it one of the most fitting spots to make real estate investment.



Kemer has fast and cheap maritime transportation alongside a very reliable railway network connecting Central and Eastern Europe. The easy foreign exchange rates are an added boon to the entire scenario.

A city of varied attractions

Kemer is not only famous for its coastlines, but it is also one of the most vibrant convergence points of different cultures—both Asia and Europe.



As such, each of its regions has varied but major attraction points to offer to foreign nationals whether for travelling or buying a property according to their priorities. That said, there will be several options (from residential villas to commercial estates) to explore before settling on a property.



A Growing and Stable Economy

The attraction Kemer has achieved over the last few years naturally resulted in Turkey to be open to foreign capital and investors on a large scale, especially in real estate and tourism sectors.



In 2019, Minister Albayrak, the Minister of Treasury and Finance, stated that the Turkish economy will continue to grow by 3-4% in 2020.



And, right from the third quarter of 2019, the economy started expanding at a rate of 0.9% which by the end of the year went up to a 5% high.



According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the first nine months of 2019 witnessed a sale of more than 6000 residential properties to foreigners which is a whopping 19% increase, year-on-year. Based on this forecast, the city is expected to see more than 10,000 real estate units sold to local and foreign investors.



The country is hopeful that by 2020 the Turkish economy will witness very significant and steady growth.



A Young and Competent Population

Turkey’s demographics and population promise a vast growth potential when compared to much of Europe. Home to 79 million people, the median age of Turkey is only over 30, much younger than anywhere in Europe.



Investing in a foreign place requires the investor to understand the presence of qualified, employed youth in order to negate the problems of labour and employment that could cost a country’s economy.



According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkey is home to 29 million youth, locals and both outsiders who come as a competent workforce for the country. This stability is a great opportunity for anyone aiming to make investment choices in the country.



Ease of Legislative Laws

Kemer has become a hotspot for real estate investors increasingly after the legislative amendment act which came across in September 2018.



The amended law eased the procedure of acquiring Turkish citizenship by investment. Foreign nationals who want to buy real estate in Turkey now require a minimum investment of $250,000, while previously the minimum investment amount was $1 million.



Not only is the investment amount low, but it is also greatly favourable when compared to the laws and minimum investment thresholds of other countries such as Greece, Malta, Spain or Portugal.



To further encourage buyers to invest in the real estate sectors, Turkey has reduced the institutional profit tax, applicable to foreigners from 33% to 20%.



Great geopolitical location

The very geographical location of Kemer is a major consideration for buyers to invest in real estate. Being centrally located it has historically been a bridge between the Asian and European continents.



Turkey has welcomed commercial routes linking the East and West. And it is still one of the best transit points in trade relations as it is strategically located within the reach of about 1.5 million people in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Conclusion

Timing is one of the most vital aspects when it comes to investing in the real estate sector.



And, now is the perfect time to choose Kemer― the promising economy, thriving population and legislative policies offering the best real estate choices to buyers and investors as Turkey enters the new decade.

