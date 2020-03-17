Are you considering buying a luxury watch, and you don’t know where to start? Well, you can never go wrong with TAG Heuer. Tag Heuer is arguably one of the best luxury watch brands in the world today. Since 1860, when it was first introduced into the market, the brand continues to boast of prestige, class, top-notch performance, absolute reliability, and world-class technology.

Besides, this exceptional watch makes an excellent choice because of its affordability when compared to other high-end watches of the same category. Here are a few more exciting facts you need to know about TAG Heuer before you settle on one:

Sporting background

Heuer Watch Company, which was founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer, established a solid reputation for making quality watches that featured precision, timekeeping and quality workmanship. Because of its reliability, the watches soon became a favorite tool for sporting stakeholders who were looking for a reliable tool for timing sporting events.

And in the 1880s, the company focused its efforts on building brands that were dedicated to the sporting industry. In the 1920s Olympics, the Heuer watches were used to time sporting events. And in 1933, the company launched the first-ever dashboard stopwatch christened Autavia, which was used by racecar drivers. Because of its precision in timekeeping, this watch is now synonymous with sports.

Simplifying of the chronograph

A long time ago, a watch brand was judged by its exceptional engineering features that made a product user-friendly. As a result, watchmakers were focused on making calibers that came with fewer parts to make the product reliable and its service easier. Edouard Heuer, the founder of Heuer watches, went a step further to develop and patent the oscillating pinion. This was a significant development in the watch industry then.

The oscillating pinion greatly simplified the watch chronograph. To date, the pinion idea is still being used across the world by major watch manufacturers. The pinion replaced a more complex mechanism, and it has simplified the watchmaking process in a significant way. It has also enhanced easy assembly, adjustment, and service of a watch.

First stopwatch

In 1916, Charles-Auguste Heuer launched the first Mikrograph. This was the first Heuer stopwatch brand with capabilities of measuring 1/100th of a second. He enabled the watch to move at a rate of 360,000 vph. This was ten times faster than the fastest chronographs at the time. For its reliability, precision, and speed, the Mikrograph was used as the official stopwatch for the 1920 Olympics.

The first watch in space

TAG Heuer was the first Swiss watch in space. It has explored the moon and came back safely to mother Earth thanks to John Glenn. In 1961, through the initiatives of President John F. Kennedy, John Glenn flew on a space mission to the moon while wearing a TAG Heuer watch. He orbited the earth three times while wearing a Heuer 2915A stopwatch on his wrist. The watch, which was firmly held onto his spacesuit by a custom-made strap, served as the mission back up timer. At the moment, this particular brand is kept at the National Air and Space Museum, Washington, D.C.

Automobile racing tag

Some of Heuer’s most famous brands are associated with auto racing. Carrera watch brand has long been associated with racing sports personalities. The founder christened this particular brand as Carrera when he was looking to establish one specific brand for car race drivers. The name Carrera originated from a dangerous car race runs in Mexico.

Edouard Heuer had a desire to create a watch brand that was legible, sturdy, and reliable enough to withstand the ruggedness that race drivers go through during a rough road race. And he not only succeeded in creating a unique and robust product but also one who enjoys a near cult status.

Another timepiece that is closely associated with auto racing is Heuer Monaco. The watch, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019, gained much of its popularity when actor Steve McQueen wore when he played the role of a racing diver in the 1971 blockbuster film Le Mans. And McQueen’s role in popularizing the brand was so significant that one of the latest brands, the 1133, carries the collector’s nickname ”McQueen Monaco”.

What to Look for When Buying TAG Heuer Luxury Watch

Choosing a suitable Heuer watch that meets your needs can feel like a daunting task. However, your selection can be much easier if you consider the following factors:

The mechanics– most Heuer watches are mechanically operated. They run on a complex system of cogs and springs that need to be adjusted and serviced regularly. Maintaining the brands can be expensive. Before buying a specific brand, ensure you are familiar with its care and maintenance procedures.

The materials– luxury watches are made from a wide range of materials. It would help if you went for brands that are made of stainless steel. They offer better value, versatility, and sturdiness. They also provide better aesthetic value. If you prefer a lighter product, then you can buy one which is made of titanium. Titanium made watches are suitable for people with sensitive skin because of its hypoallergenic properties. You can also opt to buy a ceramic made watch. These brands are becoming popular due to its scratch-resistant properties.

The features-Heuer watches come with several features. You should go for a specific brand that has unique features that suit your tastes and lifestyle. For example, if you are a frequent flier, then a watch that displays multiple time zones will be the most appropriate one to buy. If you are into motor racing, scuba diving, or running, then Heuer chronographs that have stopwatches will be the most suitable watch for you.

Conclusion

You can tell a lot about a man by the watch they wear. The right watch can elevate your status and help communicate your passions, priorities, and aspirations to the rest of the world. In case you want a unique watch that will make the world take note of your existence, then go for TAG Heuer.