Jeans are a fashion staple, which should be included in everyone’s wardrobe at least once, if not in several different styles and colours.

Thanks to their versatility and durability, jeans look great with practically everything, but you need to find the perfect pair to suit your style and body shape.

If you’re looking to invest in a quality pair of designer jeans, that you can wear to any event and with any look, then here’s our buyer’s guide to this popular trouser style.

Find A Shape That Suits You

Jeans come in a variety of styles, so it’s important that you select the perfect shape to suit your aesthetic. The most common types of jeans are:

Slim fit: For those who want their jeans to hug their body shape.

Straight leg: A style that is the same width all the way down the leg.

Skinny jeans: Tight jeans that hug the body all the way down the leg.

Cigarette jeans: Similar to skinny jeans, these jeans are tight all the way down, but are usually cropped slightly above the ankle and rolled up to give a fashionable look.

Boot cut: Perfect for wearing with boots, boot cut jeans are tight around the thighs and subtly wider towards the base of the leg.

Flares: A retro choice, flares are significantly wider at the base, giving you a striking shape.

High waisted: As the name suggests, high waisted jeans come up high on the body, making them great for those who want a bold look.

Loose fit: These jeans are looser fitting, meaning they’re great for those with a grungy style or who need to be able to move around a lot in their new jeans.

Cropped jeans: These jeans are cut off at the mid-section, giving you chance to show off your calves.

Jeggings: A cross between jeans and leggings, these trousers are often made of denim but have a stretched waist and no buttons or pockets.

This list isn’t exhaustive: there are a wide variety of different styles of jeans, so you’ll be able to find the fit and shape that suits your body and style.

Explore A Range Of Brands

Shoppers will probably have heard of the most common designer jean brands, such as Levi’s, Wrangler, and Gap, but there are a wide range of different brands on the market. For example, if you’re searching for quality, innovative men’s slim fit designer jeans, then Edwin Europe could be the perfect option for you. If you’re a fan of edgy styles and classic fits, then consider these jeans. Whatever choice you make, take the time to review all the options you have before you buy your designer jeans, so that you get the pair that most suit your style and needs.

Choose A Colour That You Love

Blue might be the classic colour for jeans, but designers have introduced a wide variety of different options into their ranges over the years. From classic black through to quirky burgundy, there’s a colour of jeans to suit everyone, so make sure you don’t overlook colourful jeans when you’re shopping for your ideal pair.

Try Designer Jeans On Before You Buy Them

Designer jeans are a big investment, so it’s vital that you make the choice that’s perfect for you. That means finding a pair of designer jeans that not only look good on the hanger, but when you wear them too. They also need to feel comfortable and fit properly, so that you not only look good, but also feel your best. The ideal way to find the perfect pair of jeans is to try them on before you commit to buying them. If you prefer to shop online for your jeans, then make sure that your retailer offers a good returns policy, so that you can send your jeans back if they don’t fit perfectly. Consider buying them in more than one size, so you can save yourself time and see how each size looks before you select the one you like the best.

Learn How To Look After Your Designer Jeans

When you’ve invested a lot of time and money into finding and buying the perfect pair of designer jeans, it’s important that you make the most out of them. That means learning how to take proper care of them, so that they look great even after a lot of wear. Caring for jeans is very different to washing and maintaining other clothes, so learn the tips and tricks to keep your jeans looking and feeling as good as they did when you first bought them.

Investing in designer jeans is a great way to ensure that you look stylish in even the most relaxed of situations. This buyer’s guide should help you to find your perfect pair of designer jeans and enjoy them for many years to come.