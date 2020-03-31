Starting and running a business is far from straightforward. There will be times where you aren’t too sure what to do, but you give it a go anyway, and it works. However, quite often, there will be times where this isn’t the case. If you want to try and minimise the number of things that could go wrong, you first need to know what those common mistakes are so you can avoid them. Here is a list of the four most common mistakes to avoid along the way.

Not setting clear goals

It is easy to enter into a business venture with the goal of simply ‘being successful’. However, it is impossible to measure progress in relation to this goal if you have not set out clear metrics. What does success mean to you? Do you want to generate a specific amount of profit within a specific amount of time? Do you want to service a certain number of clients within a certain time period? Do you want to have moved into a larger office by a certain time? Highlight these goals clearly from the get-go and constantly refer back to them whenever it is time to assess your progress.

Choosing the wrong office space

Are you aware that there are many different types of office spaces available to you? Along with small and large offices, there are also leased offices, serviced offices, and co-working offices, each of which have their own unique pros and cons.

If you are looking for a permanent office space and you are 100% sure of the location in which you’ll be operating, conventional offices could be your best bet. However, if you are in search of a more flexible lease because your business is still new or because you are testing out the waters in terms of location, then serviced offices might be the solution for you.

If you want to limit costs and only pay for the space that you need, then it may be worthwhile considering co-working offices.

Ultimately, if you’re in search of the best office space London has to offer, be sure to get in touch with commercial property experts who specialise in London offices, in particular. These experts will also be able to advise you in terms of which type of office space would best suit your business and its requirements.

Not using technology to your advantage

In most instances, technology equals improved productivity, and improved productivity often equals a more impressive bottom line. While it is possible to perform the necessary tasks and duties within your business manually, you can be almost certain that it is also possible to either automate these tasks and duties, or to speed them up significantly, with the help of the right technology. If you do not have much experience in this realm, it is definitely worthwhile to consider meeting with an advisor who can recommend solutions in line with your business and its offering.

Under-spending on marketing

The key to getting a good, solid start is to spend wisely with regard to all aspects of your business. However, one aspect that you definitely do not want to skimp on is that of marketing. Marketing is what will help to maximise your brand awareness, increase your following, and improve overall interest in your offering. Digital marketing is a great place to start as it allows for targeted advertising to fit in with your budget, whatever it may be. It also promises a greater reach, allowing you to advertise to a higher number of people who might be interested in ordering your products and services online.

Avoid making these costly mistakes, and your business will already be well on its way to achieving success and longevity.