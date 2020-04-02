With more than £11 billion in annual sales, the UK’s packing market is booming, meaning you’ve got a vast array of suppliers to choose from when you’re searching for someone to create the packing that will make your product stand out.

The market looks set to go from strength to strength in the future, with consumers increasingly demanding convenient, innovative, but at the same sustainable packaging solutions.

If you’re looking for a new packaging supplier, be it for your start-up company, a new product or just because your existing supplier isn’t giving you what you need, then check out our top tips.

Think About What You Need

Before you even begin scouring the market for a new supplier, you should consider what you need from them. If you’ve already got an idea of the design of your packaging in mind, then you’ll only need to find a manufacturer, but if you need design support then you’ll probably require a full-service packaging firm. Take the time to consider what you need your packaging supplier to do for you, so that you can find a company that will provide the support and services you require.

Ask For Recommendations

When you first start searching for a new packaging supplier, you should ask your industry peers for recommendations. Professional social media sites such as LinkedIn, tradeshows and even networking events can help you to find fellow producers in your market and learn about the packing suppliers they like working with, and the ones that they avoid. Use the benefit of their experience to guide you towards the packaging supply firms that are worth your time and attention.

Don’t Overlook Labels

As well as the outer packaging of your product, you also need to make sure that you get quality labels printed that contain all the details your clients need to know. Experienced label printer label.co.uk, who’ve worked with a wide range of brands and businesses, can help you to create a custom label solution that meets your needs. They offer a wide range of styles and can give you samples, so you can find the perfect label for your product.

Ask For Samples

As with your labels, you should also ask for samples of the packaging you’re going to be purchasing, so that you can find a quality solution that meets your needs. It’s important that you test its durability, appearance and overall quality, so that you can find a product that enhance your firm’s brand identity and meet the expectations of your customers.

Check Out Their Service Offering

Many packaging suppliers offer multiple services, such as distribution and marketing, so check out their full service offering to see if you can work with one supplier for multiple services. If you find the right supplier, then this can be a cost-effective way to manage your business. You should also check out the options that they provide in the packaging area, as trends in this industry are constantly evolving. If you need to change your packaging for any reason, it’s better that you’re able to do it with the same supplier, so try to find a provider that offers multiple different types of packaging.

Never Choose Based Exclusively On Price

Price is always an important factor, as the cost of your packaging will affect your product’s mark-up and your business revenue. However, this should never be the only factor that you consider. You also need to think about logistics, quality and customer service. If the company you’re working with doesn’t provide the service you need, then it could be very hard to work with them. Be wary of any early signs that their customer service might not be as good as you need it to be, such as ignoring queries, taking a long time to respond or being curt in their responses. Any of these issues should be a red flag and lead you to consider looking elsewhere for a packaging provider.

Read Reviews

Once you’ve found a supplier you like, you should read reviews to check that they will definitely provide you with the quality service and products that you need. Check out a variety of review sites to see what real customers have to say about the packaging supplier you’re looking to work with. Be objective, as it’s important to remember that some reviewers might be biased for or against the company. The important to look out for is consistency; if you notice several different reviewers making the same comments, then this could be a sign that this is true.

Finding a new packaging supplier can be a challenge, but by using these tips and taking the time to review the options you have available, you can find a supplier that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.