in Napag we understand the significance of business partners all with their collaborators, and that’s why we have a convenient number of partners who are working with Napag in the petroleum and energy market.

Financial, energy, commercial, and petroleum sectors have experts working that our team depends on.

Fulfilling the requirements of the world we live in, we have kept our global to make our business a level petro-corp. Our team is composed of people from various nationalities, so we have creative and diverse minds to work with, which helps us serve the best services and products to our valued customers.

We understand that to improve business outcomes; we must form strategic partnerships and collaborations. This is because strategic alliances are beneficial to everyone ranging from employees, businesses, and also customers.

Businesses have the opportunity to increase their addressable market while widening their relevance. Customers get the benefits from the offerings along with the strengths each organization brings to them, and employees get the opportunity to experience new perspectives and expertise. Moreover, developing relationships between complementary businesses bring forth collaboration and longevity, allowing us to offer services that help our customers and other companies achieve success.

When different organisations work together, they bring a combination of effort and expertise, which helps all partners in the business to grow and innovate, increasing their competing ability on various levels.

Benefits of collaboration with Napag

Essential benefits are divided into several categories:

● Financial benefits – for example, the ability to bring an increase in domestic or export sales or resources shared to cut costs.

● Human capital – for example, the ability to increase employment and boost staff motivation along with developing employees’ skills and capabilities and safeguarding jobs.

● Physical capital – for example, the ability to share and divide resources, facilities, equipment, and raw materials.

● Intellectual capital – for example, the ability to bring forth combined expertise, capabilities, and knowledge.

Collaborative competitiveness

Sometimes business networks might give access to other member companies that would otherwise not be available to a single business. Individually, companies can face many challenges when trying to go head-on in global markets. This also includes the expertise the company has along with the scale.

We at Napag know the significance of collaboration, as businesses can often help each other specialize in various areas and participate in markets that would otherwise be beyond an individual business’ reach.

Collaboration vs. competition

There is a difference between effective cooperation and healthy competition. This difference must be understood for the business of how much ‘help’ must be given.

When it comes to collaborative working, the keypoints are information sharing along with proper communication. This, however, does not mean that you should expose your business’s inner workings completely.

Collaborating can be done in several ways, and at Napag we aim to collaborate in such a way that we get to complement our partners without getting in the risk of losing our market share or intellectual property.