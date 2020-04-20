Regardless of whether you are a new or experienced forex trader, a term you will find very quickly in the industry is that of leverage. Leverage is facilitated by margin. This margin is a loan granted to you by the broker in order to increase your purchasing power to carry out the operations you want.

Brokers with higher leverage

Trading in the brokers with the highest leverage gives the trader the possibility of trading high-value orders. It also gives traders an attractive position in the market without the need to have large amounts of their own money, since only with a small amount when using a greater leverage could carry out high-value trades.

Of course, this type of high leverage strategy is only available to professional traders, since, according to recent ESMA regulations, maximum leverage is limited for retail traders, between 1:2 and 1:30, when high leverage could occur. Even at 1:1000.

This is because carrying out strategies with leverage takes study and experience because, just as it could generate large profits based on a minimum investment of money, it could also generate significant losses.

Considering that leverage virtually multiplies the investor’s real funds, a higher leverage of 1:1000 would mean that the trader’s funds would be increased 1000 times to allow him to carry out trades and issue orders of such value. Of course, the profitability generated would be measured based on that high amount, but so would the losses, stressing the importance of having an honest margin and stop-loss to stop operations at high risk of loss.

It is pertinent to mention that not all brokers are authorized to issue products with a high leverage range, just as not all countries allow it. These are some brokers with higher leverage.

Exness

It has accounts adapted for each type of investor, the mini and classic.

Perform operations on MT4, MT5, and WebTerminal.

It offers 1:2000 leverage for both accounts.

Minimum deposit of $1 for the mini account, and $2000 for the classic account.

Spread from 0.3 and 0.1 pips.

MTrading

Learn to operate in the financial market with the best advice on Forex product, CFDs, commodities, indices, and more with the lowest spreads.

Trade on the MT4 and MT4 Supreme Edition platforms.

Give 1:1000 leverage for your orders.

Minimum deposit $500.

Spreads from 0.5 pips.

FXTM

You can carry out trading operations with more than 61 currency pairs, precious metals, raw materials, CDS, futures, and ETFs.

Carry out your operations on the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

The ECN Professional Account provides a higher leverage of 1:1000.

$ 100 minimum deposit.

Adjusted spreads from 0.1 pips.

Alpari

The best products in Forex and Investments.

It has the MT4 platform for its operations.

It offers maximum leverage at 1:1000.

$100 minimum deposit.

Spread from 0.8 pips.

XM

It operates in Fores and CFs on stocks, indices, raw materials, metals, and energy.

You have the MT4, MT5, and XM Web Trader platforms.

Minimum deposit of only $5.

Leverage up to 1:888

Spreads from 0.6 pips.

AdmiralMarkets

It offers the best opportunities to trade forex, indices, CFDs on stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and more.

Carry out your market operations on the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

With a maximum leverage of 1:500 for professionals.

Minimum deposit $250.

Spread from 0.5 pips.

Conclusion

You can find many forex trading blogs that will inform you about the benefits of leverage. However, maximizing your trading profit is about how you manage the leverage available to you. When implemented in the proper situations, it can greatly increase your profitability as a merchant. To achieve the best results from your use of leverage, you must also ensure that you are operating through the broker with high leverage that will provide you with the best quality assistance in terms of customer service.

Leverage trading can be a wonderful asset to your trading career, and it will really help you improve your position in the forex market. Once you have understood the best situations to apply and the leverage limitations, you will be in a good position to trade with a high degree of success.