The online learning industry has expanded in recent years and further growth is expected. By 2025, the sector is predicted to generate revenue of over $325 billion. With the potential to triple its value in just ten years, it’s easy to see why so many entrepreneurs and budding businesses are focusing on online learning management systems.

As the industry grows, it will bring new job opportunities and career paths with it. If you want to be part of the eLearning boom, take a look at these top tips for what it takes to succeed in the industry.

1. Business Acumen

Any successful manager or entrepreneur needs to develop good business acumen. Understanding the market, predicting future developments, and having in-depth knowledge of how to leverage corporate structure for financial gain are key attributes of effective business owners.

Whether you choose to launch your own online learning firm or join an existing enterprise, possessing business acumen is advantageous. While eLearning is focused on online education, the organisations within the industry are operating to generate revenue. Being able to increase this revenue and secure a bigger market share will ensure you can look forward to a glittering career within the industry.

2. Understand Education

Effective eLearning is about much more than making materials available online. Although many people will seek to capitalise on the eLearning industry in the next decade, few will have a thorough and nuanced understanding of education.

By enhancing your understanding of education, you will bring unrivalled insight into your next role within the sector. Formal training in education will give you the opportunity to delve into critical issues and concepts, such as:

How do we learn?

What hinders the learning process?

Does the environment affect learning methods?

Group vs. individual learning

What improves learning outcomes?

How can learning be measured?

As you might expect, these types of issues are at the core of the eLearning industry. When combined with business acumen and commercial awareness, they are the backbone for a successful career within the online learning sector.

Many people assume that you need to train to be a teacher in order to study education in detail. While this is certainly an effective way to understand education, it isn’t the only way to gain the knowledge you need to succeed in the eLearning landscape.

There are a number of highly respected programs designed for non-teaching professionals, which enable you to increase your understanding of education. At the University of Exeter Online, you can advanced post-graduate qualifications in education easily into your life, even if you don’t have previous experience in teaching. What’s more – completing a post-grad program online will give you key insights into what it means to be a student within an eLearning environment!

Studying online is an ideal option at post-graduate level, as many people want to continue working on a full-time basis while completing their qualification. In addition to this, completing a post-grad program online typically means:

Lower fees

More flexibility

The ability to pace your learning

The opportunity to use your skillset in real-world settings

If you want to develop a career within the online learning sector, becoming an eLearning student will give you an exceptional understanding of key industry issues. Furthermore, obtaining an advanced qualification in education will establish your specialism and give you the skills you need to thrive in a growing sector

3. Tech Knowledge

Online learning is centred around technology, so it’s beneficial to have a good understanding of what it takes to create a great learning management system. Online learners prioritise a number of factors when selecting online learning tools, including:

Reliability

Accessibility

Compatibility

Intuitive UX

Security

Depending on your target market, you will need to ensure your future learning platforms offer an enjoyable, stimulating, and rewarding experience to students, as well as improving learning outcomes. Although you may choose to work with developers and designers to create an innovative learning platform, having an understanding of the technology driving the industry is always beneficial.

Building a Career in eLearning

The internet has changed the way we live, and it’s certainly revolutionised the way we learn. With information at our fingertips, we can access any type of data within seconds and connect with experts across a number of platforms.As more educational institutions and private companies seek to implement online learning opportunities for students and employees, the future of eLearning is undeniably bright. For the savvy entrepreneurs who choose to hone their business acumen, develop their understanding of education and enhance their tech skills, the online learning sector offers unrivalled opportunities.