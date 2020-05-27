“The Open Initiative is a platform for proposals aiming to enhance the current financial system with new tools and services which unlock resources at the service of the people and their governments. Lykke is inviting people and organizations from around the world to contribute with their ideas and resources”

The proposed initiatives include:-

Supply Chain Platform

Leveraging the efficiency of financial market mechanisms to solve supply chain bottlenecks.

Digital vouchers platform

Digitizing Government initiatives for SMEs, Labour Force and more.

Real-time information system

Aggregating, verifying and forecasting of information necessary for decision making on a personal, business and government level.

Research initiatives

New approaches and ideas that contribute to the management of the current crisis and to the development of responsive solutions.

The Open Initiative will fund community solutions for key proposals to address crisis impact. Lykke is also seeking funding from individuals and organisations, including governments to come forward with business proposals for the whole project and/or specific components. The problem-solving approach of the initiative has already awakened interest among enterprise, researchers, and professionals of the industry.

Thereby Lykke is delighted to announce that the 13th Chairman of the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), J. Christopher Giancarlo, joins this effort as Strategic Advisor to the Open Initiative. Formerly, he acted as the vice president of GFI Group Inc. where he was responsible for the strategic transactions and relationships of GFI. Giancarlo was also one of the members of the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Board of the Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.

Christopher Giancarlo is also known as “Crypto Dad” mainly because of his efforts in promoting a blockchain-based US dollar which, unlike Bitcoin, will be centralized and regulated by the Federal Reserve. Due to the expertise of Christopher Giancarlo in blockchain technology, his endorsement of the Open Initiative is expected to yield tangible benefits.

“We are delighted that Christopher Giancarlo is joining the Open Initiative, we are excited that he is supporting us at this crucial time in our business. There is a global revolution going on that combines blockchain technology, finance, and positive social change. I am confident that Chris Giancarlo has the vision and capability to play a significant role in shaping this revolution.” – Richard Olsen (CEO of Lykke).

Christopher Giancarlo will also be one of the members of the Prize Committee that will evaluate the Open Initiative submissions. All submissions will compete for funding in the form of a prize, one per each of the four fields of action. The Committee includes the following people:

Richard Olsen – CEO of Lykke Corp and Co-founder of OANDA

Christopher Giancarlo – Former United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman

Ashkan Nikeghbali – Chair in Financial Mathematics at the Zurich University

For further information about the prizes and on how to participate in The Open Initiative, please contact: openinitiative@lykke.com

About Lykke:

Lykke is a Swiss-based blockchain company and financial product provider. Lykke is addressing critical failure points of the economy by leveraging blockchain technology.

Democratizing finance by eliminating market barriers, Lykke provides and promotes equal easy access to the digitization and trade of virtually any asset of value from anywhere in the world.

A pioneer in the blockchain space, Lykke has several years of international operational experience with a sophisticated financial engineering team, scalable blockchain infrastructure and in-depth know-how in the tokenization of assets of all types.

