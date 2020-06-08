Many people may be looking for a coronavirus side hustle at this time when money is tight. Many people have suffered salary cuts or have lost jobs, and there are still bills to be paid and commitments to be met.

It may seem that we don’t know what to do or what to expect during an unprecedented crisis like this, but one thing is sure – even now, there are opportunities to have side hustles during coronavirus.

If you consider the time you would have spent preparing to leave the house and commuting to and from your job, now that you’re working from home, you have extra time, which can be put to use to develop your COVID side hustle.

It’s the best way to invest your time and energy and add purpose to your life amid uncertainty. Best of all, you can use this time to learn and hone the skills you will need to start your business. After the quarantine period is over, your coronavirus side hustle can continue to be an additional income stream long after this pandemic. We’ve put together some side hustle ideas to get you started.

What Are You Passionate About?

Thinking about your interests is a good starting point for deciding what your side hustle will be. It would be best if you aimed to find a side hustle in an area you are passionate about, or it should be aligned with your skillset. You may be surprised how well one of your talents or hobbies may translate into a great money-making idea.

You can also consider your experience in your current job or past jobs, and friends and family may also be able to tell you what they have noticed you’re good at doing. We often overlook valuable skills we have that make viable business ideas. Ask yourself if there is anything easy for you that others may find challenging to do.

Once you’ve made your decision, use your time at home to browse available resources for learning a new skill or beefing up capabilities you already have. Remember, you might not be able to go to a bookstore or library during the quarantine. Still, you can listen to audiobooks and podcasts, watch YouTube videos, or order books online.

Contact some people in your target market to see if they have any interest in the service you are thinking of offering, so you know if it’s a worthwhile endeavor. It is also essential to find out whether they would be willing to pay for this service. Get a sense of what is currently being offered in your niche and think about what you bring to the table that makes you stand out from others who are offering similar services.

Consider the restrictions that are currently in place and ensure that your business can operate remotely. If you will be offering your services, the next step is to look for places online where you can do so, such as Fiverr or Freelancer.

Your business needs to be one you can sustain in the future, beyond the current pandemic. Make both short-term and long-term plans.

Services and Goods that People Need Now, More than Ever

Daily tasks, which previously seemed simple and straightforward, have taken on a new twist in light of stay-at-home orders during this crisis. Tools, platforms, and services that facilitate or help improve remote working, online communication, e-learning, and other activities are currently in high demand.

Face-to-face meetings have turned into video calls. Conferences have gone digital, facilitated by webinars and podcasts. Software programs and new mobile applications that help make our personal and professional lives feel less abnormal are in the limelight. Above all, e-commerce is booming and can be a lucrative area for a side hustle during corona.

Keep an eye on the new needs which are emerging every week. Opportunities are popping up everywhere, and your skills could be a good fit for a new area in demand.

Empathy, Helping Out

Some people need to use the current gift of extra time to start a side hustle and to help others.

Check on your neighbors – find out how your neighbors, especially elderly folks, are doing. Call or text them and ask if they need anything. If you happen to have what they need, you can offer a contactless method of getting it to them. You can leave it at their front door, and they can pick it up at their convenience.

– find out how your neighbors, especially elderly folks, are doing. Call or text them and ask if they need anything. If you happen to have what they need, you can offer a contactless method of getting it to them. You can leave it at their front door, and they can pick it up at their convenience. Find ways to volunteer virtually – the Internet is exploding with virtual opportunities right now. You can find lots of volunteer opportunities on our websites like idealist.org. Non-profits across the globe are figuring out how to keep their programs going, using innovative solutions.

the Internet is exploding with virtual opportunities right now. You can find lots of volunteer opportunities on our websites like idealist.org. Non-profits across the globe are figuring out how to keep their programs going, using innovative solutions. Donate – there’s no doubt there are several worthwhile causes and non-profit organizations, and their workers are going above and beyond to help those in need. Why not donate to your favorite organization? Every little bit helps.

The Best Side Hustles to Do From Home

eCommerce

Clean out your closet, pick out the clothes you’ve hardly ever worn or stuff you know you don’t really need and sell them all online.

Dropshipping

With dropshipping, you can sell products without having to stock them yourself. The products are shipped from the manufacturer directly to the buyer. You market the products act as the intermediary.

Teach or tutor online

If you’re a teacher by profession, you can teach online. Even if you’re not a teacher, if you have musical talent or another skill, you can also offer lessons online. Some people use Skype and Zoom to tutor via free video chats. You can also apply for jobs at Tutor Me or Tutor Match. Those who want to teach English online can check out VIPKID and Verbling.

Become a Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants, commonly known as VAs, handle various tasks, including proofreading, copywriting, social media management, scheduling meetings, travel bookings, email communication, and other administrative tasks. Check out any of a variety of websites to find virtual assistant jobs. These sites include Freelancer, goLance, or Guru, or you can use VA staffing agencies, like Zirtual, PriorityVA, and 24/7 Virtual Assistant, who will find jobs for you.

Start a blog

Those who have in-depth knowledge about a particular topic and the skill to write well about it can start a blog. There are many options to measure and keep an eye on your blog, from having advertising space to affiliate marketing and sponsorships.

Monetize a YouTube channel

Have you heard of vlogging? You can earn decent money-making video blogs on YouTube. You can teach others how to do something useful or learn a skill. Use either a smartphone that shoots quality videos or a video camera if you have one.

Look for freelancing opportunities.

There are tons of websites serving as marketplaces where freelancers who work remotely can find jobs. Lots of people could use your help, whether you have the skills to be a social media marketer, freelance writer, graphic designer, data entry worker, or resume writer at a time when there are more job seekers than ever.

Download the Steady app

The free Steady app is a job board based on the location that regularly updates — to show you available opportunities. Steady’s temporary remote side hustles include food delivery jobs, call center representative work, Clickworker, and Rosetta Stone Tutor.

Final Thoughts

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. You may have been worried about how you’ll make ends meet or concerned about your job security. These are uncertain times indeed, but one thing is sure – there are loads of opportunities at your fingertips to make money during the quarantine.

It is clear to see that there are so many ways to start a side hustle. It would be best if you found the idea that’s right for you. Starting a side hustle during the coronavirus pandemic is a great way to make use of your new-found extra time. You should bear in mind that you will have to balance this with a full-time job, so it’s best to pick a side hustle where you will be doing work you will enjoy; otherwise, you may not feel it’s worth it the effort.

Your side hustle can become a business that will generate hundreds, or even thousands, of extra dollars for you and your family every month. It can be life-changing now and in the future. You will learn new skills or enhance the ones you already have while making money on your schedule. The most important benefit is that you won’t have to depend solely on a job that can be here today but gone in the next crisis.