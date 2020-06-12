Lightbulb Leadership Solutions has appointed Bill Hogan to support growth in its Private Equity client base.

With a strong track record for successfully driving turnaround performance in SMB and enterprise organisations, as well as leading multiple M&A transactions culminating in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, Bill joins the business as a key member of its private equity value creation team.

A challenger brand to the big-four consultancy-firms, Manchester-based Lightbulb Leadership supports its clients across a range of change and transformation, encompassing C-suite and board advisory, strategic business consulting, leadership transition, talent & succession planning and leadership development.

And working specifically with Private Equity clients, its value creation team works with investors to ensure higher exit returns in portfolios and support the raising of further capital.

With his 30+ years’ experience, latterly as a Senior Vice President and Managing Director for VWR International with responsibility for seven countries across northern Europe and responsible for a $600 million revenue business and 1,500 people, Bill’s appointment is set to add real value to the team.

And Bill is no stranger to Lightbulb Leadership, having enlisted Managing Director Fiona McKay to successfully lead a single country transformation project to drive revenues from €23 million to €63 million and 15% EBITDA in a five-year timeframe during his tenure at VWR.

His appointment comes as the business has increased its projects across the Private Equity community, working with investors and portfolio companies, enabling management teams to drive growth, build scale and release value, in the post COVID world.

Managing Director Fiona McKay said:

“Now more than ever Private Equity teams are needing to maximise their investments and the key to achieving that is through people, leadership and their ability to reset, reimagine and retool, allowing portfolio investments to reach true potential. Never has that been as important than in the current climate.

“I am delighted Bill is joining our team to help us further support our private equity clients. He has achieved phenomenal success across the investment spectrum and is adept building and leading high-performance teams. He will be a real asset to our business.”

Associate Director Bill Hogan said:

“I am delighted to be joining Lightbulb Leadership at a time where we can make a real impact on the investment community. With vast experience in taking moribund businesses and making them profitable, I am looking forward to working with Fiona and her team to drive forward our client businesses.

“Having worked with Fiona and witnessed first-hand the commercial impact of her transformation programmes, delivering against fierce targets as part of VWR Ireland’s five-year-vision, I know the effect strong leadership and transformational thinking can have on a business. I look forward to taking this proposition to the wider market.”

About Lightbulb Leadership

A challenger brand to the big four consultancy firms, the company works with established names across the globe, as well as emerging growth businesses, supporting them across a range of programmes encompassing strategic business consultancy, executive coaching, leadership transition, succession planning and leadership development.

With a track record for delivering measurable business outcomes, the team consistently challenges the status quo, inspiring and empowering businesses to think differently, enabling and empowering their people to confidently step out of their comfort zones and enable future growth.

Unlike some of its contemporaries, it is within Lightbulb Leadership’s DNA to blend strategy with a hands-on approach, architecting, implementing and helping to deliver positive and profitable outcomes, inspiring long-term and meaningful change.

Active in the field of progressing gender equality in the workplace, Lightbulb Leadership Solutions delivers a cutting-edge development programme ‘Winning Women’, designed to accelerate female leadership talent to the C Suite.