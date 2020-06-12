Konductor has joined the not-for-profit Emergent Alliance which exists to better inform future economic decision making by corporations, small businesses and nations states. ​

As part of the Alliance, Konductor is working alongside some of the world’s largest organisations, data specialists, and governments to support future decision making on regional and global economic challenges that will get people back to work and help businesses thrive post-Covid-19.

The Alliance will analyse a broad set of economic, behavioural and sentiment data to provide new insights and practical applications that will aid in the rebuilding of economies and understand the impact of a new a ‘new normal’. This work will be done with a sharp focus on privacy and security, using industry best practices for data sharing and robust governance.

Konductor, a provider of marketing and communications services, announced it has signed a Statement of Intent to support the alliance, an official partner to capture and journal the alliance’s progress to provide new insights and practical applications to the global Covid-19 response.​

Katharine McNamara, Director at Konductor: “As the world reacts and recovers from the impact of Covid, we are committed to supporting resilience and learning to help the business community for the long term, not just as a response to the current crisis.

“We’ve been working across our own network to share guidance and best practice, and we are now delighted to be working with the Emergent Alliance and some of the biggest names across the global business market, documenting the journey and the invaluable work alliance members are undertaking.”

Rachel Gawley, Programme Director: ”Our vision is to form an independent alliance and create a safe environment in which we share data, expertise and resources to work together to aid economic recovery and rebuild economies.’’

You can find out more about the Alliance and follow their progress by visiting https://emergentalliance.org/

